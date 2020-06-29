© Copyright (c) 2020 Telemundo.

Mississippi votes to remove the symbol of the Confederate battle from its flag

Mississippi lawmakers voted Sunday to remove the emblem of the Confederate battle from their flag, a symbol that has come under intense criticism in recent weeks for its racist overtones, amid national protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

The House of Representatives and the state Senate voted to withdraw the flag, and each house garnered broad bipartisan support for the landmark decision.

Republican Governor Tate Reeves said Saturday he will sign the bill. and that the state flag will lose its official status as soon as the measure is signed.

« The discussion about the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it is time to end it. If you send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it, » Reeves tweeted Saturday.

Cheers and applause erupted when lawmakers embraced in the Senate after final approval and bells were heard in the state capital when the approval of the measure was announced.

The text of the law states that a commission will design a new flag, which may not include the Confederate symbol and which must have the words « In God We Trust ». Voters will then be asked to approve the new design in the Nov. 3 election. If they reject it, the commission will establish a different design using the same guidelines, and that would be sent to voters later.

38% of Mississippi’s population is black and its flag was the last in the United States incorporating the Confederate emblem, who has been widely regarded as racist.

Speaking before the vote, State Senator Derrick Simmons urged his colleagues to choose the « Mississippi of Tomorrow ».

« In the name of history I represent my two children, ages 1 and 6, who must be educated in schools, and able to frequent businesses and express their black voices in public places, where I waved a symbol of love, not hate », Simmons said.

Mississippi’s decision to change the 126-year-old flag comes amid national protests against racial inequality.

Activists have struggled in recent weeks to tear down monuments of historical figures who promoted slavery, including statues across the country that glorify Confederate war generals.