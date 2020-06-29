Mississippi lawmakers voted Sunday to remove the Confederate symbol from the flag of that southern U.S. state, after weeks of anti-racism protests across the country.

The state Senate voted 37 to 14, hours after the House of Representatives passed a 91-23 majority bill that includes removing the Confederate emblem from the Mississippi flag, often seen as a symbol of America’s dark racial heritage.

Democratic Senator John Horhn said changing the flag would not resolve the effects of the country’s racist past. « However, it is a great step on the path we are taking to recognize humanity and the self-esteem that God has given us, » he assured.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tweeted that « the arc of the moral universe leaned a little more today, » referring to the well-known phrase of Martin Luther King Jr., who said that the arc of the moral universe is long, but he leans towards justice.

With a long segregationist past, Mississippi is the last state in the Union to sport these symbols on its flag, after Georgia removed them from its own in 2003.

The diagonal blue cross punctuated with small white stars on a red background represented the southern states, opposed to the abolition of slavery, during the American Civil War (1861-1865).

The approved text foresees that a commission of nine members will design a new flag without the symbolism questioned and that it include the phrase « In God, We Trust » to be put to a referendum in November.

If citizens reject the new design, Mississippi will be without a state flag until an alternative is approved.

« This is an opportunity for us to find a flag that unifies all the people of Mississippi, and that is what we are going to do, » Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Philip Gunn told lawmakers, according to the newspaper. Clarion Ledger.

The flag is part, like the statues of the Confederate generals or the slave leaders, of the emblems questioned in the framework of the large anti-racist demonstrations that have shaken the United States since the death of the African-American George Floyd on May 25 at the hands of a policeman White.

In the weeks leading up to the vote, amid passionate debates, several personalities lobbied to remove the emblem and in favor of a flag that allows all Mississippi residents to see it with pride.

« No one should feel uncomfortable when it comes to a NASCAR race. So start with the Confederate flags. Get them out of here, » asked Darrell « Bubba » Wallace, the only black driver in the NASCAR motorsport series, who announced days later that he was banning display in its circuits and properties that emblem that is habitual in races, but whose presence generated growing discomfort.

« I understand that many see with pride on this flag the symbol of the southern legacy, » country singer Faith Hill, originally from Mississippi, tweeted. « But we must recognize that it is a direct symbol of fear for our black brothers and sisters. »

In 2001, Mississippi voted to keep its current flag, hailed by its advocates as a proud symbol of the heritage and history of the South.

Governor Tate Reeves, who had tried to sidestep the debate, said Saturday that he will sign the bill once it passes. But he warned that changing the flag would not end racism or divisions in the state.

Uniting the state, he wrote on his Twitter account, « It will be more difficult than recovering from tornadoes, more difficult than historical floods … even more difficult than fighting the coronavirus. »

