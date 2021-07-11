Mission was to arrest President Moïse, not kill him, according to assassination suspects

PRINCE PORT.

Members of a group from colombians Y Haitian-Americans suspected of murdering President of Haiti Jovenel Moïse they told investigators they were there to arrest him and not for kill him, reported this Sunday the Miami Herald newspaper and a person familiar with the matter.

Moïse It was shot dead Wednesday at his house Prince Port so the authorities they say it was a unit of mercenaries formed by 26 Colombians Y two Haitian-Americans, plunging the impoverished Caribbean nation into further political turmoil.

The fact and the uncertainty about who plotted the plot is a new blow for the country.

Citing people who have spoken with some of the 19 detained suspects, the Miami Herald said the group’s mission was to arrest Moïse and take him to the presidential palace.

Puzzle

A source close to the case said that the Haitian Americans told investigators that they were translators for the Colombian command unit that they had an arrest warrant for the president. But they pointed out that when they arrived at the scene they found him dead.

Haitian police did not respond to a request for comment.

Photos and X-ray images posted on social media over the weekend, allegedly from Moïse’s autopsy, showed his body with many bullet holes, a skull fracture and other broken bones, underscoring the brutal nature of the attack.

Its authenticity could not be independently confirmed.

Through social media, Haitians in some areas of the capital planned protests this week against the acting prime minister and acting head of state, Claude Joseph.

Joseph’s right to run the country has been questioned by other high-level politicians, threatening to exacerbate the turmoil engulfing America’s poorest country.

jrr