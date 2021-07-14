Mission to the intriguing trojan asteroids with time capsule

The Jupiter Trojans are an exotic population of asteroids. They share the same orbital strip as Jupiter and are grouped in two clouds. One precedes the planet by 60 degrees in its orbital path and the other follows it 60 degrees behind.

NASA (US space agency) is preparing a mission to explore some of these asteroids. If all goes well, the space probe, called Lucy, will leave Earth in a few months. It will be the first mission of its kind to be carried out.

Since these never-before-explored asteroids are in many ways “fossils” from the time of planet formation, the Lucy spacecraft is named after the fossilized human ancestor that was discovered in 1974, a year after the probe space Pioneer 11 began the journey that would take it years later to leave our solar system. In turn, that ancestor from the remote past received the name “Lucy” as a result of the song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” by the Beatles.

When Lucy finishes visiting her asteroids, she will continue to travel between the Trojan asteroid array and Earth’s orbit for at least hundreds of thousands of years, if not millions of years. This has led to an interesting sociological experiment: a time capsule. Experiments of this kind consist of storing objects, messages, predictions, or anything else from the time when the experiment is started, in a container that will remain closed for a long time and is intended to be opened in the future. Those who open the capsule obtain a sample as intact as possible from a moment in the past and those who close it manage to send the sample to the future.

An artist’s rendering of Lucy’s mission concept. (Illustration: NASA)

Someday, in the distant future, our descendants will travel to Lucy and access her time capsule.

In this case, the Lucy mission team of scientists chose to place a plate-shaped time capsule on the spacecraft, similar to the messages carried by the Pioneer 10 and 11 and Voyager 1 and 2 space probes. left Earth in the 1970s. Since their routes would take them on a journey into interstellar space with no programmed destination, and considering that they were the first human-made objects to venture into interstellar space, NASA chose for placing messages on them for hypothetical intelligent aliens who might one day encounter these ships.

Lucy will not venture outside our solar system, so she will hardly be picked up by aliens rather than humans. That is why his plaque is a time capsule with messages for our descendants.

The plate was installed on the ship on July 9.

This time capsule contains texts from prominent members of human civilization from our time and decades before, selected to be read off the plate by humans from the distant future. These texts come from Nobel Laureates in Literature, and other inspiring celebrities, including members of the band that indirectly inspired the mission name Lucy, the Beatles. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)