Mission to return to the Moon in 2024, at risk from space weather

” It suggests that any significant space missions in the coming years, including astronauts returning to the Moon and then to Mars, they will be less likely to encounter extreme space weather events during the first half of the solar cycle”, explains Mathew Owens, spatial physicist and co-author of the work.

The team says their findings will help space weather forecasters make predictions of the next decade of the current solar cycle that has just begun.

“These big events can always surprise us, they are rare occurrences that can arise at any time, but they are more likely on some occasions than on others”, says the expert. “If you want to protect the health of your astronauts, there are definitely better times to go and worse times to go. There are stormy seasons and quiet seasons, but on a particular day you don’t know if you’re going to have a storm or not. “

The findings therefore suggest that any major operations planned beyond the next five years will have to take into account the increased likelihood of severe space weather at the end of the current solar cycle between 2026 and 2030.

This discovery could also help plan protection against solar flares on Earth, which can disrupt power grids and satellite communications, including GPS.