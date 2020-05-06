Variety& nbsp;We have learned that the New Yorker will have the privilege of being & nbsp;the first actor to shoot a movie outside our planet, aboard the & nbsp;International Space Station. “data-reactid =” 24 “> You read that correctly. To its enviable 57 years, the intrepid star of Mission Impossible We are already used to the wildest challenges, but this surpasses all of the above. Thanks to Variety we have known that the New Yorker will have the privilege of being the first actor to shoot a movie outside our planet, aboard the International Space Station.

Should be a lot of fun!

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

tweeted& nbsp; only: “It will be very fun!”” Data-reactid = “29”> In response to the message, the South African magnate Elon musk, founder of PayPal, Tesla and SpaceX –The aerospace transport company that will take Cruise to space– only tweeted: “It will be a lot of fun!”

Deadline, rumors about & nbsp;the negotiations that Cruise would be carrying out with SpaceX to film in space& nbsp; an action-adventure film – or at least part of it. It is unknown which studio will be behind the project and no details on its plot have emerged, although it apparently will not be part of the & nbsp; franchise.Mission Impossible. “data-reactid =” 30 “> Already last Monday we learned, thanks to Deadline, the rumors about the negotiations that Cruise would be carrying out with SpaceX to film in space an action-adventure movie – or at least part of it. It is unknown which studio will be behind the project and no details on its plot have emerged, although it apparently will not be part of the Mission Impossible franchise.

jumping 106 times from a parachute plane& nbsp; or & nbsp;piloting a helicopter between gorges& nbsp; (Fallout). “data-reactid =” 33 “> But somehow, this was within the possible… and even the probable. At the end of the day, we are talking about the actor who, in recent years and embodying the Ethan Hunt Mission impossible, we have seen holding your breath for two minutes or hanging from a plane taking off (Secret nation) as well as jumping 106 times from a parachute plane or piloting a helicopter between gorges (Fallout).

piloting an F14: “data-reactid =” 35 “> Or those Top Gun: Maverick teaser images we’ve been able to see him on piloting an F14:

annoying injuries like the one he suffered while rolling & nbsp;Fallout. Let’s not forget that by the time I roll in space I have probably met the& nbsp; 60 years& nbsp; (and according to the author of the saga & nbsp;Jack reacher, & nbsp;he’s too old to be an action star) “data-reactid =” 37 “> There is no doubt: if someone had to break this historical record, it had to be the good thing of Tom. Is there another star that presents the same combination of vigor and good physical shape, I cast almost suicidal and nerves of pure steel? Of course, we hope that you take care of yourself and avoid annoying injuries like the one you suffered while shooting Fallout. Let’s not forget that by the time I roll in space I have probably met the 60 years (And according to the author of the saga Jack Reacher himself, he is too old to be an action star).