The major Hollywood studios are constantly changing their calendars. At a time when the coronavirus pandemic is also disrupting the world of culture, many films see their release postponed, even their shooting suspended.

Fans of superheroes will have to take their troubles patiently: Friday, Sony announced that it would postpone the release of the third installment of the Spider-Man saga with Tom Holland. This opus, sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, has been postponed to November 5, 2021 instead of July 16, 2021 (American dates). As for the sequel to the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, scheduled for April 7, 2022, it was postponed to October 7 of the same year, reports Deadline.

Two strands of Impossible mission staggered

For its part, Disney postponed to March 25, 2022 the Doctor Strange of Sam Raimi (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), originally expected for November 5, 2021. Thor: Love and Thunder, with Natalie Portman, however been advanced a week for its American release: spectators will be able to discover the film by Taika Waititi on February 11, 2022, instead of the 18th.

Tom Cruise is not spared: Paramount studios have not shifted one, but two of his films from the Mission Impossible franchise. According to the specialized site Variety, Mission Impossible 7, expected in dark rooms on July 23, 2021, will finally be released 4 months later, in November. The eighth installment, scheduled for August 5, 2022, has been reprogrammed in November 2022.

Paramount Pictures announced in late February that it had interrupted production of the seventh film due to the spread of the coronavirus epidemic. Several scenes from this component were to be filmed in Venice, Italy, requiring three weeks of filming on site.