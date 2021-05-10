‘Mission Impossible 7’: Tom Cruise explains how he shot his most dangerous action scene (so far)

Someday Tom Cruise will give us a dislike. He was already ready in the filming of ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’: in August 2017 the actor broke his ankle jumping between one building and another. Before that, ‘Mission Impossible: Secret Nation’ began with an impressive scene in which Ethan Hunt clung to a plane taking off. Of course, Tom Cruise shot that scene himself, as well as the moment when Hunt has to dive into a water tank: Cruise shot the scene in an uncut shot and had to endure, reportedly, almost seven minutes without breathe (that is said, seriously).

So it was necessary for the actor to improve himself in ‘Mission Impossible 7’. And according to what he has told Empire magazine, the new installment of the spy saga has the most dangerous action scene of Tom Cruise’s career. It is about a moment in which Ethan Hunt jumps off a cliff on a motorcycle, and according to the actor it is a very important sequence for the film.

“If the wind was too strong, it would have pushed me down the ramp,” explained Cruise. “The helicopter [que grababa la escena] it was a problem, because I didn’t want to hit the ramp at full speed and get hit by a stone. Or if he jumped in a strange way, we didn’t know what would happen to the bike. I had only about six seconds from jumping down the ramp to open the parachute and could get hooked on the bike. If that happened, it wouldn’t have ended well. “

But for Cruise, shooting that scene was a kind of catharsis after he had the filming paralyzed by the coronavirus.: “All those emotions were going through my head. I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry. And for the whole team, knowing that we had started shooting again was a great relief. It was very emotional, really. “.

There is still a lot to see

If you’ve been wanting to see what will likely be a spectacular scene, go sit down. Paramount Pictures recently delayed its two films with Tom Cruise again: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will hit theaters on November 19, and ‘Mission Impossible 7’ will not be released until May 27, 2022. With the usual domino effect, the release date of ‘Mission Impossible 8’ It is now scheduled for July 7, 2023. The good news: we will have two years in a row with Ethan Hunt deliveries.

Written and directed again by Christopher McQuarrie, the current manager of the series, this seventh installment will feature Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Angela Bassett, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Pom Klementieff in its large cast.