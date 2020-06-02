It’s been three months since ‘Mission: Impossible 7‘Temporarily cancel his filming in Venice and it seems that there is already a date for his return. According to director Tommy Gormley’s first assistant to BBC Radio 4, filming will resume in September. Despite the huge delay, Gormley said the team still hopes to be able to meet the schedule and end production in April 2021:

“We hope to start in September. We will visit all the passes we have planned. We will shoot a large part in the United Kingdom and in the studio itself,” said Gormley, who, given the difficulty of filming a project of this magnitude in times of pandemic, responded :

“This is our challenge. We put on a show, and that’s what people expect of us. We follow the established protocols very carefully … we’ll put it back into action. Some things are very challenging, like stunt scenes, scenes from crowds, etc., but we can’t make a Mission Impossible movie and not have a fight or car scene. “

Christopher Mcquarried directs this new installment starring among others Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Henry Czernyy Esai Morales. Paramount date ‘Mission: Impossible 7‘for November 19, 2021, while the eighth and for the moment the last installment of the franchise will arrive on November 4, 2022.

Following the critical and commercial success of the latest installments, screenwriter and director Christopher McQuarriefirm signed a new agreement with Paramount to re-handle the next two lasagna films led by Cruise as agent Ethan Hunt, declining other major studio offers.

Skydance Media, who joined the franchise in its fourth installment, ‘Mission: Impossible. Ghost Protocol ‘, will also be part of the production of the two future films in this saga that covers almost 25 years and six films. The latest installment released in 2018, ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout,’ has a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and more than $ 790 million raised worldwide.