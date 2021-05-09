‘Mission Impossible 7’ releases new images and Tom Cruise reveals how his pandemic filming has been

After the avalanche of details that have transcended the filming of ‘Mission Impossible 7’, that it is finally Tom Cruise himself who reveals how it has truly been to adapt to the pandemic situation, it can only be magnetic.

This actor, the protagonist of one of the most successful action sagas on the big screen, as well as a producer, It has been the target of numerous comments since the filming of the aforementioned film was resumed (especially since that resounding scolding that would have released his entire team), which has not done more than Surround a production not simple with mystery for which this star assumed much of the responsibility since the coronavirus changed everything.

Now Cruise once again underlines this burden by stating, in statements to Empire, in an extensive special that covers this publication, that it is “responsible for thousands, if not tens of thousands of jobs“.” All my friends in the industry, people who are in distribution and my team told me: ‘What are we going to do? I could lose my home! ‘. So I said to the studio and to the industry in general: ‘We will be back. Let’s get everyone back to work. Let’s start shooting in the summer, and let’s find out how to do it safely“.

Cruise promised and delivered. In fact, along with ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, ‘Mission Impossible 7’ was one of the first major productions to return to the fray, a return to activity that was not easy. “It was seven days a week, 24 hours a day, just dealing with the emotions of the whole team and helping them manage them. There was social distancing, there were face masks, little ‘bubbles’ from team membersLike one makeup artist for every two actors, in addition to the department heads who isolated themselves in their own hotel rooms, they drove to the set, filmed the scene, and then returned to the hotel until needed again. We made groups of five people ready to quarantine if any of them contracted the virus“.

Absolute organizational madness

Beyond the rules that the team had to constantly follow so that the filming of ‘Mission Impossible 7’ was developed with the right headaches, organizational issues were a nightmare at all levels. “We had to create protocols with studios and insurance companies, and work according to the laws of each country”, because this film has continued to travel the world and visiting Abu Dhabi, Norway or Italy, places for which it was necessary to detail how such a task was to be carried out. “There were times when people said, ‘It’s not going to happen,'” something Cruise continued to fight against. especially to keep the action scenes glued to what the saga is used to.

“This is a practical movie. We had to think about the platforms that needed to be built. How could we do it? We also had to figure out how to open the stores safely,” and a long etc. of difficulties that They have not stopped Cruise from filming the way he wanted to, as has always been done.