Mission Impossible 7: Filming is suspended due to positive results of Coronavirus – Tomatazos

A few months ago Tom Cruise went viral for getting angry that some members of the Mission: Impossible 7 film team did not respect the anti-COVID protocol. Basically he threatened to fire them if he saw them again taking lightly the measures that should be taken to prevent the spread of the virus. What was leaked at that time was an audio where the actor made a lot of emphasis that the industry was seriously affected by the pandemic and, therefore, the matter must be taken very seriously, because not only are lives at stake, but also jobs.

Before long, it began to be said that some employees quit as a result of that scolding. Apparently things had been very tense on the film set and that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. It didn’t help at all that an audio had been leaked and everyone knew what had happened. In general, the actor’s reaction divided people. There are those who think that he acted well and those who think that he was a despot and there are much more civilized ways of implying the same without shouting and threats.

The biggest proof of the futility of that Grouchy Smurf-worthy technique is that there are now reports that filming has had to be postponed for 14 days. This has been reported by The Hollywood Reporter (Via Comic Book). According to the media, at least one person came out positive in a routine Coronavirus test, according to sources close to that production. It is unknown how many people may be infected. It could be more than one.

The production of said film gave the following statement:

We have temporarily halted production of Mission Impossible 7 until June 14, due to positive results for coronavirus in routine tests. We are following all security protocols and we will continue to monitor the situation.

On the other hand, what Tom Cruise said at the time full of anger and with bile on the tip of his tongue was the following:

If I see them do it again, they’ll be gone, damn it. And if someone on this team does it, that’s it, and so do you and so do you. And you, never do it again. They are out there in Hollywood making movies right now thanks to us. We are creating thousands of jobs, motherfuckers. That’s. No apologies. They can tell people who are losing their damn homes because our industry is closed. We are not canceling this damn movie. Do you understand it? If I see them again, they will go away.

Leah Remini, an ex-scientologist and someone very critical of this religion, is convinced that all that tantrum was a publicity stunt by the actor because Tom Cruise is not interested in anyone, much less the families of his team:

Tom doesn’t care about the families on his team; This is all for publicity. Tom doesn’t believe in family values ​​(…) I’d bet Tom had this rant written to him and his Scientology assistant record and publish it. Hearing a wealthy actor with enormous power address his team in this way is a sign of weakness and a deeply troubled person.

We do not know if it is true or an ingenious trick, but the reality is that health regulations must be respected in these times, even if there are people who do not understand it or who believe that the pandemic is over. If what happened on set is true, it is further proof that we cannot lower our guard. The actor truly believes it or not, people’s families are at risk, especially in these times when jobs are not abundant in any way.

