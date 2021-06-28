‘Mission Impossible 7’ delays filming again and could be Tom Cruise’s fault

After the tremendous anger that Tom Cruise got caught last December because the ‘Mission Impossible 7’ team did not finish taking anti-covid measures seriously, It seems that this time he could be the last positive of the shoot, causing production to stop again. The film has not stopped having problems with the coronavirus throughout the filming and not even moving to a secret military base has prevented filming plans from being delayed again and again and again due to the pandemic.

‘Mission Impossible 7’ is scheduled to premiere at the end of May 2022 and is one of the most anticipated releases by action film lovers, but at this rate they will never finish it. As reported by The Sun, “the filming of ‘Mission Impossible 7’ has been suspended again due to the coronavirus. And this time those working in production have said they believe Tom could be the possible cause of the delay. Everyone on set was informed that filming would be halted again due to a positive test. And since then, Tom hasn’t been on set once. Now people speculate that he may have come into contact with the person who tested positive. And in some cases, people even rumored that he might be himself. “

They are rumors

The medium does not reveal the name of the source, so it could be a fallacy or a misunderstanding, but the possibility that, after a tremendous row, he is the last infected or simply has to keep the preventive quarantine, it seems to be enchanting. to all the world: “Obviously there is no proof, but that hasn’t stopped people from gossiping about it.”, quotes the outlet, “Now it’s become a joke on set and people are saying how ironic it would be if Tom was the reason they had to hit the pause button again.”

In addition to COVID, the filming of ‘Mission Impossible 7’ can give to write a horror book because They have had the most dangerous scene in the entire saga, a camera that almost fell off a moving train that Cruise himself saved, accidents, bridge explosions and scheduling problems that have forced some actors to abandon the project. Hopefully all this drama is worth it, but we won’t be able to check it out until May next year.