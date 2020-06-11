Pierre Fillon, the president of the Automobile Club de l ‘Ouest, toured the Bugatti circuit in Le Mans, owned by the club, taking the city’s mayor to his side and they did so behind the wheel of the Mission H24, the prototype with technology’ fuel cell ‘to be occupied by Garage 56 of the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year.

The choice of the car is not a coincidence. It is the confirmation of Le Mans’ commitment to hydrogen as a technology of the future, so that the rules foreseen for 2024 prioritize this clean fuel and also that of the city of Le Mans itself, whose mayor announced the creation of a ‘hydrogenerator’ next to the circuit and the adoption of buses with ‘fuel cell’ technology for the city.

Recall that ‘fuel cell’ technology allows electricity to be created from an electrophysical reaction between hydrogen and air, without combustion, and is absolutely clean, since only water is emitted. Electricity is used to drive the electric motor (s).

At the same time, the Mission H24 project has received the support of two important new sponsors who are joining Total, the first promoter of the project. Now Michelin is behind him and also Symbio, a firm specialized in fuel cell technology for mobility.

“Mission H24 program is pioneering and ambitious. It opens a determined path to carbon-free mobility. The arrival of Symbio and Michelin, together with the support we already had from Total, will allow us to move quickly to introduce hydrogen in competition and to create an exclusive category of hydrogen prototypes at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024, “said Fillon.

The project comes from afar. It was a Swiss team, Green GT, who had the idea and tried to occupy Garage 56 three years ago, but could not have the project ready on time. A year later he had the right to give a demonstration tour to Le Mans and since then, the organizers of the ACO have supported the creation of L’écurie H24Racing to make that dream come true – Green GT is still linked – as a step prior to the creation of a category exclusively for hydrogen cars at Le Mans and WEC.

The car has many details that are reminiscent of the LMDh regulation that will take effect next year. It has four electric motors with 480 kilowatts in total, while the LMDh have the power limited to 500 kilowatts, although it will be heavier, since it will exceed 1,400 kilos and will also have a lower top speed, 300 km / hour. These data give us an idea that the car should be a little faster than the GT, but somewhat slower than the best LMP2.

