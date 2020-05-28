Behind the big stars, the huge studios and the pure business, the history of Hollywood is grounded with essential anonymous characters, dead ends and the occasional tale of redemption. Dennis Hopper’s story (1936-2010) fulfills all of this. The actor, director, photographer and painter, who died ten years ago today, was one of the revolutionaries who changed the stagnant Hollywood of the late 1960s and early 1970s. He did it with a small production that, to everyone’s surprise, turned out to be a great popular and economic success: Easy Rider (1969). This film, which he directed and starred in, marked a generation and opened the doors of the industry as a creator, but his next project was a complete failure. A key moment in the history of the filmmaker portrayed by the documentary Dennis Hopper, traveling companion, which premiered today in Spain on the TCM channel and which is spun through the point of view of the former right-hand man of the actor and assistant, Satya de la Manitou.

Satya, as she is known in Hollywood, and the documentary’s director Nick Ebeling crossed paths in 1992 at a Los Angeles racecourse, although they didn’t realize they had until the production of the documentary began five years ago. On that race track, Ebeling, then a budding actor, was 14 years old and obsessed with the movie Blue Velvet (1986), in which Hopper left one of the most memorable characters in David Lynch’s filmography. “My parents sent me to pick something up from a thirties-style bar there. In the middle of the room, with a cigar in hand, was Dennis, the only star that mattered to me at the time. I gathered the little courage I had to ask him for acting advice, ”Ebeling recounted through a video conference from his Los Angeles home. And next to Hopper was Satya.

The assistant met the actor during the filming of Easy Rider. They became friends and built a professional and personal relationship for four decades until the interpreter’s death. Ebeling wanted to meet Satya for the making of the documentary and, listening to her experiences, she ended up turning him into a co-star with Hopper after endless meetings with donuts and lots of coffee. “I grew up in Hollywood and have seen what the city can do to people. I have met celebrities and people who have been destroyed or self-destruct, but what I have never seen is someone who endured there as an assistant for forty years, that does not happen here. Satya is like a psychedelic Sancho Panza, quite a character, “explains the director.

Hopper signed with Universal Pictures to make a film with artistic freedom on a budget of $ 1 million. More than Easy Rider had cost him, but still, the cheapest movie from the big studio in 1971. The Last Movie, which shot in Peru, had a chaotic post-production (with lots of drugs, alcohol and sex) at the ranch of Hopper in New Mexico and was not understood by anyone. The studio tried to make changes, but ended up putting it aside. The filmmaker ended up sunk, but the film became a cult film. And Ebeling became obsessed with her when he discovered her at an underground video store in Los Angeles. “It was a tape with an image of a cowboy smoking a cigar. I took it home and never returned it, ”says the director. He saw it and studied it: “I’m not sure I understood it then, but what I liked about it is that it was completely different from anything I’d seen before. It inspired me to grab a super 8 camera and a 16mm camera. I quit acting and started making my own movies, and that led me to other movies and to art school and literature, it changed my direction. I was probably the first to see The Last Movie before Easy Rider, I didn’t even know what it was. ”

Throughout his conversations with Satya, the director realized that if he was going to make a documentary about The Last Movie, he was not going to do it in a traditional way, but rather imitating the new Hollywood of that time when independent filmmakers emerged that broke with the old structures of the big studios. “We deconstructed everything. It was one of the great eras in the history of American cinema and I think the film could be the ultimate expression of that idea. People told us, you don’t make a film like that, and we took it out of the way. and we were looking for someone else who would understand it, “says Ebeling.” I left Hollywood and spent two and a half years on the road tracing history, in the spirit of Dennis and people like John Cassavetes, “concludes the director.

Rebel as James Dean

Hopper had several models in two stars of his time: James Dean and Marlon Brando. From them he derived the rebellion against everything that smelled old in Hollywood and from the first also his love for art and photography. Dean was his mentor in acting. They met at Warner. The first time Dennis saw him, he was with Elia Kazan and some studio executives and Dean was running out of an office, turned, raised his middle finger and said, addressing each one, ‘Fuck you ’repeatedly. Dennis saw that at 17 and was impressed for life, “says the director of the documentary, who adds:” What I have seen in Hopper, that I have not seen anyone else, is that you have a great actor, who is Innovative, who is also a great photographer, one of the best in the sixties, he is respected by artists and musicians almost as an equal, people like Andy Warhol, Frank Gehry, The Doors, etc. These people realized that they were in the same boat. And he’s also a great director too, who knows what would have happened if The Last Movie had been a success. ”

Hopper was working as an actor with filmmakers such as David Lynch, Wim Wenders or Francis Ford Coppola, he was even a candidate for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Hoosiers, but as a director it was not until the eighties that he had a notable resurgence with films like Fallen from the sky and colors. But he never amended his relationship and feelings with The Last Picture. Ebeling was clear about the purpose of his documentary: “My film is a story of loyalty. Hollywood is a relationship buster, as Satya says. Dennis was not held accountable for The Last Movie, so it became a mission for Satya and me to do just that. ”

Return to Chinchero

The documentary Dennis Hopper, traveling companion closes with a visit to the remote place where The last film in Peru was filmed. And for its director it is the perfect finishing touch: “That happened at the end of the production, just before presenting a draft at the Venice Festival. I knew we had to go to Chinchero. We almost had no money and we redeemed all our airline miles. We were a team of three people with no plan. We knew that we had to fly to Cuzco, we went, we got a guide who took us to Chinchero, we got out of the van and we entered a store that sold ponchos like the ones that appear in the movie. In the store, the lady who ran it, we discovered that her uncle had been Dennis’s guide and she came with us, her name was Tomás. And from there, everything went well. In the central square, I said to Satia, hey, we are where The last movie was filmed, let’s make our movie, and we shot a sequence in which it rained, the sun came out, and this beautiful procession happened, like in the original movie. It was very mystical, and I’m not mystical, but we all felt the electricity at the time. ”