Chronicle: “Missing you, baby”, after raping a girl, he sent WhatsApp. A Hispanic man raped a 12-year-old girl and was caught for a “stupid mistake.” He could not contain the desire to continue harassing his victim.

A Peruvian immigrant in Argentina, known as “El Lobo” paid tribute to his nickname and committed a heinous crime against a 12-year-old girl… who will never be the same.

It was the month of November 2019. The Peruvian, a 33-year-old fairman, had obtained the cell number of a girl, barely a preteen, with whom he had built trust.

Just like the wolf in Little Red Riding Hood.

He sent a couple of friendly messages to the little girl, and then started demanding other things from her.

He harassed her with increasingly sexual messages. The girl could not help it because he insisted from different phones. Then he asked for photographs.

At that point, such a young girl does not know how to act. It is easy to convince that if they know what is going on, they will punish her, that no one will believe her or that they will get mad at her because she is “dirty”.

What happened is that this man, to call him somehow, initials G.M.L, managed to convince the minor to find herself somewhere.

He waited for her near his neighborhood, on the lookout, in his truck. He made her get into the vehicle and took her to another side, a secluded area.

“Well, baby, now I do.”

“Now what?” Replied the girl. “Take me Home”.

“Don’t be silly,” and the Peruvian began to play it where it shouldn’t.

The girl shuddered.

“Do not touch me! I want to go!”

But “El Lobo” already had his plan and he was not going to let the girl escape him.

Right there, in the truck, he reclined the seats and took off the girl’s underwear.

She was fighting her attacker, but no one could hear her and he was much stronger than her.

“You’ll like it, baby. You will see that rich ”, he whispered in her ear.

And although the girl screamed, cried and said it hurt a lot, “El Lobo” raped her without a condom. He did with the girl what he wanted and, when he finished, he ordered her to dress and dry her tears.

“Now I take you home, baby,” smiled the Peruvian, “but if you tell someone, I swear I kill your father … did you understand? Not a word to anyone. This is between you and me”.

When the girl returned home, no one noticed. He went straight to the bathroom and took a long, hot shower that hid his torn cry.

Her mother did notice that she was quieter than usual. I didn’t want to go out and play anymore. She carried if they sent her to the store, when before she went without problem.

He kept watching TV and his cell phone. I didn’t want anything.

And her mother began to watch her movements.

A month later, on December 4, the girl had not improved. The mother knew that something was very wrong, but received no answers.

The little girl’s cell phone was on the sofa. She had gone to the bathroom. It rang.