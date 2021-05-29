Missguided Memorial Day Sale 2021 – Missguided Fashion Deals

Ruben Chamorro

ICYMI, Memorial Day Weekend sales are happening — and boy, are they good. Honestly, if you’re in the market for anything, there’s a high chance you’ll find it on major markdown this weekend. Need some new sheets? Check. A comfy new mattress to go with said sheets? Check. Oh, and maybe some cute pajamas to enjoy that new bedroom of yours in? Check, check, and check. I’m just sayin ‘, you’d be a fool to miss out on these $ aving $ —especially this Missguided Memorial Day sale.

For all my fashion peeps who love being on top of the latest trend: This one goes out to you. Missguided is shaving 60 percent off everything over Memorial Day Weekend. Yes, EVERYTHING and no code necessary! So if you’ve always wanted to get in on the cottagecore trend or just, like, load up on even more sweatsuits, then now’s your chance to do so for cheap — because you know Missguided will surely have whatever it is you’re looking for. for. But if browsing through their endless pages and pages and pages of deals sounds overwhelming to you, then shop our curated list of must-haves from Missguided’s huuuge Memorial Day sale, below.

1

this floral dress

White Floral Print Milkmaid Skater Dress

Think of alllllll the cute picnics you’ll go on in this number.

two

this cute puffer

Blue Co-Ord Msgd Print Puffer Vest

For chilly summer nights, a light puffer vest is perfect for layering.

3

this nap dress

Plus Size Black Shirred Waist Tiered Dress

If you haven’t heard, the nap dress trend is still going strong. And this super chic one is proof.

4

this sunny tennis skirt

Yellow Pleated Tennis Skirt

Excuse me while I jot down this wickedly chic color combo.

5

these colorful jeans

Red Co Ord Multi Riot Stripe Retro Mom Jeans

Not your regular mom jeans. Grab yourself a pair of fun bottoms that you’ll wanna wear every chance you get.

6

this cute dress

Plus Size Blush Cord Shirt Smock Dress

This easy, one-and-done dress is a closet staple. And for $ 23? A steal!

7

this pastel jacket

Sage Oversized Denim Jacket

Found: the perfect summer denim jacket to pair with, well, everything.

8

this peachy bag

Peach Croc Effect Shoulder Bag

The perfect summer handbag doesn’t exist — oh, hey.

9

this comfy hoodie

Plus Size Gray Oversized Lip Print Hoodie Dress Missguided x Playboy

$ 31.00

Missguided’s Playboy collab is SO cool. Don’t mind me if I just buy the entire range …

10

these slouchy jeans

Pink Co Ord Tab Detail Slouch Jeans

A full-on pastel pink ‘fit? Take. My. Money.

eleven

these lilac heels

Lilac Square Toe Woven Heels

No one will ever guess you got these heels for just $ 24.

12

this mint top

Hannah Renée Edit Plus Size Lime Towelling Short Sleeve Polo Top

I’m alllll for the terry cloth trend — and this cute mint top just solidified that for me.

13

this white jumpsuit

White Broderie Frill Tie Back Culotte Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit is so precious, it hurts.

14

this tie-dye bag

Blue Pastel Tie Dye ’90s Shoulder Bag

A ’90s shoulder bag that’s just too cute to pass up.

fifteen

these wellies

Cream Rubber Knee High Wellie Boots

To mix up your summer sandal rotation.

Kim Duong Shopping Editor Kim Duong is the shopping editor at Cosmopolitan, covering cute things that are actually worth your hard-earned $$$.

