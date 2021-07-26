Missed opportunity for secondaries

The Real Madrid of Carlo

Ancelotti He started with a defeat that left very bad feelings in the bosom of the white team, surpassed from start to finish by a Rangers much more shot. There was hardly any occasion to be able to intuit where the shots will go in the system of Ancelotti, beyond 4-3-3, although it is inappropriate to draw conclusions after a preseason game.

With all the heavyweights of the team in Madrid or on vacation, the first match of the preseason was the propitious occasion for the substitutes and the less usual ones to take a step forward to vindicate themselves against the Italian coach. But nevertheless, Odegaard, Isco, Odriozola, Jovic Y Marcelo, under the microscope for their poor performance last season, they did not measure up in Glasgow. The demanding physical preseason designed by Antonio

Pintus was noticed in the legs of the players, much less intense than those of the Rangers, who chained their fifth friendly summer.

The Norwegian attended Rodrygo in the white goal but had little impact on the game. He went down to associate himself with delayed positions and that caused him to be missed on the balcony of the rival area, where he did not appear either Isco. Jovic He showed the same worrying symptoms as always: we don’t know how he plays because he seems to be absent. OdriozolaWillful and quick, he was imprecise in attack and greatly outmatched in defense. Marcelo, for his part, mixed well with Rodrygo and with Michael later, but again he was slow and out of shape.

Those who did step forward were Rodrygo, Antonio

White, Miguel Gutierrez and especially Lunin. The Ukrainian avoided a bloody defeat in Glasgow with several saves and showed that he has improved on his great Achilles heel: the high starts.

Rodrygo He was the most dangerous white attacker and opened the scoring with a great target. He was seen with spark and with courage to face every time he had a chance to unbalance. Antonio

White It was insurance in the core, cleaning up the game and avoiding very dangerous cons. With the expulsion of Nacho in the final section he became central and sinned as a rookie by not understanding with Gila in action from 2-1 Itten.

Miguel Gutierrez, who played the last half hour, was more of a winger than a winger, alternating the position with Marcelo. The canterano brought freshness and pose to the attacks of the Madrid, both opening up in the band and occupying more interior positions. He had the 2-2 in his boots but his shot crashed into the post.

The performance of the homegrown players, among which also stood out Chust Y Arribas, contrasted with the level of the players called to be substitutes next season. Next Sunday, against him Milan, they will have a second chance to claim.