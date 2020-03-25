Vrtice Cine has released the Spanish trailer for ‘Breaking the rules‘, a British production based on real events that stars Keira Knightley, Jessie Buckley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Greg Kinnear, Lesley Manville, Suki Waterhouse, Keeley Hawes, Rhys Ifans, Phyllis Logan and John Sackville.

In 1970 the well-known Miss World pageant took place in London. At the time, Miss World was the most watched television show on the planet, with more than 100 million viewers. Claiming that beauty pageants degraded women, the newly formed Women’s Liberation Movement rose to fame on the night of the show by invading the stage and disrupting the live broadcast.

But this was not the only thing that happened that day: When the program resumed and the winner was announced, the result caused a stir as the winner was not the Swedish favorite, but Miss Grenada, the first black woman to be crowned Miss World. ..

The film, directed by Philippa Lowthorpe (‘Swallows and Amazons’) based on a screenplay written by Rebecca Frayn (‘The Lady’), was scheduled to hit Spanish theaters on May 22 before the break in our lives of the coronavirus.

Now, after the coronavirus, I will … soon on a date to be determined.

