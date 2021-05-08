Miss Venezuela shares how she rose from the ashes and her way to Miss Universe

There are only a few days until the beauty pageant of Miss universe, and the contestants are almost ready for the big night of next May 16, the date on which the successor of the South African will be chosen Zozibini Tunzi, current Miss Universe. On interview with HOLA! USES, we talked with Miss Venezuela 2020 Mariángel Villasmil, who proudly represents the South American country, the second with the most triumphs in the contest, with a total of seven crowns.

Mariángel is a psychology student and in addition to that, a certified pastry chef who owns a business in her native Maracaibo, Sláinte Cakes. In addition to being a young worker, the story behind Mariángel is based on strength and inner strength, qualities that came to light when she underwent a cosmetic procedure that did not go well. During her recovery, the young Venezuelan reinvented herself and through the ‘Love yourself’ movement managed to move forward and inspire others.

© Guillermo Felizola Miss Venezuela Mariángel Villasmil will represent her country in Miss Universe