Miss Universe’s boyfriend reveals that their courtship is not so perfect

TO Andrea Meza, current Miss Universe , love and work smile at her, because in addition to being crowned the most beautiful woman in the world, in her personal facet, things could not go better, since she is in one of the most beautiful stages of her relationship with tiktoker Ryan Antonio . Recently, the influencer took a look at his followers about his relationship with the Mexican, and showed that “not all that glitters is gold”, yes, with the humor that characterizes it.

© @ yoryanantonio Andrea Meza, Miss Universe, with Ryan Antonio on the night of her win at Miss Universe

Ryan revealed what their relationship is like on social media, in front of everyone’s eyes, and what it’s like when no one sees them. The young American published three images; In the first one, she appears with Andrea on her most recent trip to New York to be by her side, and in the other photos, they appear talking by video call … The curious image of all is the last one in which Andrea appears sound asleep, while Ryan is waiting on the call. “What social media sees … what people see on social networks Vs What I see … what I see,” she wrote, referring to the fact that in her posts they appear happy and in love, when in real life she is falls asleep while making video calls!

© @ yoryanantonioAndrea and Ryan on one of their walks in NY, when he went to visit her in the ‘Big Apple’

And it is that in recent days, Andrea Meza has not stopped in activities, having one of the busiest schedules, a fact that Ryan understands perfectly. To this funny post, Andrea replied. “Hahahahaha I try my best, ok? 😂 (I did my best, ok?) ”.

© @ yoryanantonioRyan Antonio showed how Andrea falls asleep in her video calls

Despite his multiple commitments, Andrea Meza always has time for his own, and in Ryan’s case, they keep the flame of passion alive through lightning trips he makes from Florida to NY, as well as video calls. On how she is carrying out her incipient courtship and her career as Miss Universe, the young Chihuahuan revealed that Ryan is indeed her boyfriend and that he is a great boy who has supported her in everything: “I will be very brief, I do have a boyfriend. He is dreaming because we are with the Miss Universe band, he always supports me in absolutely everything and is super happy with me, ”he told the program Venga la Alegría (TV Azteca).