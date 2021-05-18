Miss Universe: The typical costumes that dazzled at the parade

Walter Mercado, Diego Armando Maradona and even Mount Everest itself were the main protagonists of the parade of typical costumes of the 69th installment of Miss universe . Last Thursday, May 13, the catwalk was held, one of the most striking, because with their dresses each of the participants from the 74 countries that compete this year, expose in an original way the essence of their place of source.

Flowers, typical food, monuments, famous people, flora, fauna and even natural landscapes are the inspiration of designers and creatives who bring out the best of their ingenuity and embody the charm of each region in elaborate costumes. We have for you some images of what the Miss Universe 2020 parade of typical costumes was like.