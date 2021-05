On July 17, 1957, Gladys Zender, Miss Peru, became the first Latina to obtain the crown of the Miss Universe pageant.

At that time he was only 17 years old, a couple of months younger than the required age to participate. However, he was able to keep the crown since in Peru, a person is considered one year older if he is more than six months above the current age, a detail that his son, actor Christian Meier, told when they celebrated 60 years of the coronation.