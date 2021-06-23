Miss Universe responds like this to criticism for having a boyfriend

The courtship of Andrea Meza, current Miss Universe , with the tiktoker Ryan antonio no one is indifferent; on the one hand, fans of the couple are delighted with the romance However, they have also faced comments from their detractors. Despite this, lovers enjoy their romance, which is just beginning. Recently, Andrea found it necessary to respond to negative comments from a user, who commented that it seemed that she was more focused on her relationship than on her duties as Miss Universe. Meza, originally from Chihuahua, in the north of Mexico, replied that this was precisely one of the great stigmas that working women face every day and assured that, in her case, she knows how to perfectly balance the situation.

© @ yoryanantonio Andrea Meza and Ryan Antonio have been dating for a few months

The controversy occurred when Ryan shared a photo with Andrea on his social networks and his followers began to comment on the image. Among the positive messages about the beautiful couple they made, there was one that caught Meza’s attention, which said the following: “Very beautiful couple and everything, but if what she wanted was to be a girlfriend, I would have given her the opportunity to participate. To someone else, Mexico finally wins and she should focus on her position, not on having a father with her boyfriend, it honestly gives a bad image ”.

© @ yoryanantonio The couple has caused a stir in the networks for their courtship

Faced with this comment, Miss Universe replied the following: “Everyone decides how to manage their private life. The great problem faced by women in the work environment is that they think that if they have a family (boyfriend, husband, children, etc.), they are not going to make the difference in an important position because they are ‘distracted’ ”, she explained. “Many of us have shown that this is not the case and women should not be judged on that factor. I work 100% dedicated to my work and I manage my free time to my liking, without hiding it because that is the image I want to give; a real woman who knows how to maintain a balance in her life ”, he pointed out.

© @ andreamezamxAndrea Meza doing volunteer work in New York