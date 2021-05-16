Miss Universe: Latin queens who have won the crown

Getty Images Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi and Nick Teplit appear on stage at Miss Universe 2021

The most popular beauty pageant and one that attracts a large audience in the world, is a pageant that has been held since the 1950s, with Miss Finland being the first Miss Universe in history.

Since that first edition, 21 Latin American candidates have managed to conquer this title, when in 1957 the Peruvian Gladis Zender was the first to win the crown and the scepter of this contest. From then on, the Latin countries that have obtained the most titles in this reign have been Venezuela with seven winners, and Puerto Rico with five queens, followed by Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Argentina, Chile and Panama.

What have been the Latin queens that have won Miss Universe?

1- Gladys Rosa (1957): Gladys Zender’s coronation filled all of Peru with pride in 1957 and at that time she became the first Latin American to win the coveted title.

2- Luz Marina Zuluaga Zuluaga (1958) Colombia: The Colombian was the first Miss Universe in the country, when she was crowned the most beautiful woman in the universe on July 25, 1958, in Long Beach, California, United States

3- Marisol Malaret (1970): Malaret was the first Puerto Rican to obtain the Miss Universe crown, becoming a benchmark of beauty on the island.

4- Janelle Commissiong (Trinidad and Tobago) 1977: The Trinidadian won the title in the 26th edition of the contest, held at the National Theater of Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic.

5- Maritza Sayalero (1979): is an architect, model and former Venezuelan beauty queen who became the first Miss Universe of that country in 1979, in Australia.

6- Irene Sáez (1981): winner of Miss Venezuela 1981 and later of the Miss Universe and Miss Confraternidad Sudamericana contests in 1981.

7- Deborah Carthy-Deu (1985): She is a model, actress and the second Puerto Rican to hold the title of Miss Universe, when she was chosen in the contest held at the James L. Knight Center in Miami (Florida) on July 15, 1985.

8- Bárbara Palacios (1986): is a television presenter, writer, former model, former beauty queen, Hispanic-Venezuelan. In 1986 she was the winner of Miss Venezuela, Miss South America and Miss Universe.

9 – Cecilia Bolocco (Chile) 1987: the Chilean won the title in the 36th edition of the contest, held in Hall Four of the World Trade Center in Singapore.

10 – Lupita Jones (Mexico) 1991: The Mexican won the title in the 40th edition of the contest, held at the Aladdin Theater for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas, in the United States.

11- Dayanara Torres (Puerto Rico) 1993: the Puerto Rican won the title in the 42nd edition of the contest, which was held at the National Auditorium in Mexico City.

12 – Alicia Machado (Venezuela) 1996: The Venezuelan won the title in the 45th edition of the contest, which was held at the Aladdin Theater for the Performing Arts, Las Vegas.

13 – Wendy Fitzwilliam (Trinidad and Tobago) 1998: The Trinidadian won the title in the 47th edition of the contest, which was held on May 12 at the Stan Sheriff Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.

14 – Denise Quiñones (2001) Puerto Rico: the Puerto Rican won the 50th edition of the contest, which was held at the Rubén Rodríguez Coliseum, in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.

15 – Justine Pasek (2002) Panama: The Panamanian won the 51st edition of the contest, which was held at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

16 – Amelia Vega (2003) Dominican Republic: the Dominican won the 52nd edition, which was held at the Figali Convention Center, Panama City.

17 – Zuleyka Rivera (2006) Puerto Rico: the Puerto Rican won the 55th edition of the contest at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

18 – Dayana Mendoza (2008) Venezuela: The Venezuelan won the 57th edition of the contest, which was held at the Crown Convention Center, within the Diamond Bay Resort complex, in Nha Trang, Vietnam.

19 – Stefanía Fernández (2009) Venezuela: The Venezuelan won the 58th edition of the contest, which was held in the Imperial Hall of the Atlantis Paradise Island tourist complex, in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

20 – Ximena Navarrete (2010) Mexico: The Mexican won the 59th edition of the contest, which was held at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, within the Mandalay Bay Resort hotel complex in Las Vegas, United States.

21 – Gabriela Isler (2013) Venezuela: The Venezuelan won the 62nd edition of the contest, which was held at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Russia.

22 – Paulina Vega Dieppa (2014) Colombia: the Colombian, the last winner of the contest, was left with the 63rd edition, which was held in the city of Doral, United States.

Thus, it is expected that in this 69th edition, Latinas will be able to give surprises again. The voice of the experience of beauty czar Osmel Sousa, so dictates. For this creator and preparer of queens, in his opinion there are five Latin candidates who can be crowned as the most beautiful woman on the planet.

In fact, the expert dares to assure that the crown will be owned by a Latina: “I think that this year, I don’t know if I’ll be wrong, but I think that this year a Latina wins,” he mentioned in an interview for the Telemundo program ” At Home ”, with Carlos Adyan and Ana Jurka.

In addition, he said that he would have liked to see them live, as it was the best way to give an opinion by getting to know them up close, however, he gave his Top five of the classified, within which includes Latin beauties.

For Osmel, the top five finalists should be Daniela Nicolás, Miss Chile; Ivonne Cerdas, Miss Costa Rica; Carmen Jaramillo, Miss Panama; Andrea Meza, Miss Mexico; and Estefanía Soto Torres, Miss Puerto Rico.

READ MORE: Miss Universe 2021: When and where is it?