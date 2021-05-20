Miss Universe: Countries that have won the most crowns

America has the title of being the country with the highest number of crowns, with a total of eight, which have been obtained by: Miriam Jacqueline Stevenson (1954), Carol Ann Laverne Morris (1956), Linda Jeanne Bement (1960), Sylvia Louise Hitchcock (1967), Shawn Nichols Weatherly (1980), Chelsi Mariam-Pearl Smith ( 1995), Brook Antoniette Mahealani Lee (1997) and Olivia Frances Culpo (2012).

In this picture Brook Antoniette Mahealani Lee in Miss Universe 1997 with the other two finalists, Miss Venezuela and Miss Trinidad and Tobago.