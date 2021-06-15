Miss Universe boyfriend defends himself against those who claim he only wants fame

Just a few weeks before it became known that Andrea Meza, current Miss Universe , is in a relationship with a famous tiktoker, the couple’s fans have been fascinated by Ryan Antonio’s posts. The young man, who lives in Florida, has been exposed to the public eye by his courtship with the Mexican , and as well as receiving positive comments, there are also those who question his intentions with the beauty queen, pointing out that perhaps he is only in search of fame due to his publications in networks with Andrea.

© @ yoryanantonio Andrea Meza and Ryan Antonio met shortly before the Miss Universe pageant

In a recent post, where Ryan expressed how much he missed his girlfriend, the content creator himself responded in an ironic tone to some users who assured that he only wanted to hang on the popularity of Andrea Meza, because before he won the crown he did not shared photos with her. One user wrote: “Before, I didn’t post anything with her and now you talk about her and post photos all the time.” Meanwhile, another commented, “The same I say, pure fame wants”.

© @ yoryanantonioRyan answered the doubts of his followers, as well as the negative comments

Right away Ryan replied: “Yes, I want fame 🤣”. The tiktoker added an emoji with a face crying with laughter, as the speculations of those users seemed absurd.





In addition to that, he explained the reason why Andrea does not share photos of both on her social networks, like any girl in love in these times of social networks. Ryan’s follower questioned him like this: “A beautiful couple, but it’s sad that she, with the values ​​she has and the example she sets for all women as a Latina woman and Miss Universe now, doesn’t have a single photo on Instagram with the. He is very handsome and always puts her on a pedestal. Obviously he adores her and he is good, but in these times of social networks we have to have respect and reciprocity ”.

Ryan responded to his follower and explained the reason why his girlfriend does not share things about her personal life on the networks, specifically about her courtship. Now that she is a part of Miss Universe, her obligations have changed. “I appreciate your comment and your support, but there is a reason why Andrea does not post anything about us,” the tiktoker began his reply.

“Andrea and her platform are now part of the Miss Universe organization. Miss Universe is a fabulous organization dedicated to specific causes around the planet. Andrea is now fully committed to supporting those causes that need her, ”said Ryan. “She cares a lot about me, I promise, but her mission and that of the organization is much more important.”

