Getty Images Miss Universe Andrea Meza was vaccinated

Mexican Andrea Meza is already enjoying the joys of being Miss Universe and living in New York, and this Thursday she joined the efforts made by the City in the fight against COVID. The beauty queen got the coronavirus vaccine, and wanted to share a video of the moment, on her Instagram account.

This was announced by Miss Universe herself, who showed step by step how she received the first puncture against COVID.

Miss Universe sat in one of the cubicles of a CVS pharmacy in Manhattan, a county in which she lives in an apartment owned by the organization, and there one of the things that happened to her is that she hardly felt the puncture.

“Was that all?”, Said the beautiful Mexican after the nurse who administered the injection, put a band-aid on the site where he was punctured.

The beauty queen took advantage of the moment of her vaccination to ask those people who have not yet been vaccinated in the country, many in large proportion Hispanic, to step forward and be immunized without fear.

“It is to protect myself, but also to protect others,” said the Mexican, adding that the vaccine was also given to show others that it is safe and motivate them to go to one of the thousands of vaccination sites around of the country to get the doses to have their protection against the coronavirus.

Later, Andrea Meza used her social networks to continue insisting on encouraging more people to protect themselves.

“I hope to encourage everyone to get vaccinated to keep our community safe and healthy! Thanks @cvspharmacy for vaccinating me. #plan yourvaccine #One step closer, “said Miss Universe on her Instagram.

The television presenter Carlos Adyan, a friend of the beauty queen, was one of the hundreds of followers who congratulated Miss Universe for having been vaccinated and mentioned that this will allow her to lift certain restrictions imposed by COVID.

“Very good, now we can be together without a mask 🙀🤣”, said the young man. “Ready to conquer the universe ✨”.