Getty Images Miss Universe Andrea Meza reveals if she got married: How long will they leave her as Miss Universe?

Mexican Andrea Meza was chosen as Miss Universe last Sunday at a gala held in Hollywood, Florida, and less than 24 hours later, a photograph of the young woman began to circulate on social networks in what appeared to be a wedding image, with a white suit with a tail and next to a handsome hunk, on a beautiful mountain. Immediately doubts were sown about the marital status of the recently crowned Miss Universe, and even some missologists’ blogs speculated that the queen could lose her title by being married.

And in dialogue with People in Spanish, Miss Universe addressed this controversy and not only denied that she is married, but also explained that the photograph of the controversy was part of a tourism campaign carried out in her home state of Chihuahua, where she personified a girlfriend.

“No way. Those photos were taken years ago when she was not yet known and had not even participated in any beauty pageant. We did them with Jorge [Sanz], a friend of my friends and my sister, as part of a campaign to support a tourist area in Mexico, Barrancas del Cobre ”, commented the queen. “We take them to promote the region. But beyond that there is nothing. It was just a photo session ”.

Having clarified the fact and reiterating that she is a single woman and that she is ready to fully fulfill her obligations as Miss Universe, what Andrea Meza did advance is that her reign will last very little, because before the end of 2021 she will be elected to the next queen, as she was actually chosen as Miss Universe 2020 late, due to the COVID pandemic.

“I want to do as much as possible with these few months, because Miss Universe will be back at the end of the year and I plan to take advantage of every minute,” said the beautiful Mexican, who is very clear that part of her mission will be to carry a message against him. sexual harassment of women.

“I seek to take advantage of the Miss Universe platform and all the scope it has to continue talking about the subject. I want to make people uncomfortable, because it is an issue that we have so deeply ingrained in our culture and our customs, that we do not even realize that we are doing harm, that we are discriminating against women. I’m sorry, I want to talk about it and hopefully in every place where I can have this conversation, I can change at least the mentality of a single person, ”the queen told People in Spanish.

Andrea Meza also spoke about what was her card to succeed, having in this edition of the Miss Universe so many beautiful, charismatic and prepared women fighting for a single crown.

“I came in being myself all the time, and I set my mind to it before starting the competition. I said to myself: ‘I want to enjoy every minute, every second so that when in ten years I remember this moment I will have beautiful and funny memories.’ That showed and I think the people, the team and the Miss Universe jury could see that. In the end we are many women prepared with a very nice message to give. I think that’s what helped me, ”commented the beauty queen.

