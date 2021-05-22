Miss Universe, Andrea Meza as a teenager

Getty Images The confession of Miss Universe, Andrea Meza about her adolescence: What happened to her?

Andrea Meza has been enjoying the dream come true of becoming Miss Universe for less than a week. And although the image that the Mexican queen transmits today, with which she conquered the jury, is that of a woman sure of herself, risky, happy and without fear of what they will say, Miss Universe confessed that just a few years ago, when she was teenager, things were not like they are today.

Miss Universe spoke to People in Spanish, and there, wearing a majestic green dress, which made her look very good, the Chihuahuan opened her heart and said that as a child she was insecure and even had to take medicine to control her anxiety.

“I was always very introverted, I was afraid to show myself how I really am, I was afraid of what they will say, I had anxiety about being around people. Standing in front of my classroom and exposing was terrifying. He wouldn’t let me sleep, I had to memorize everything I was going to say, I even forgot my name. Everything, ”said the nice Mexican.

“I even got to a point where I had to take medication to control it. That was when I was in high school, but I was able to get off topic. I got over it, but I said to myself: ‘I don’t want to stay like this,’ “he explained.

Miss Universe revealed that it was precisely the beauty pageants that led her to gain confidence in herself, although at first she had never contemplated getting into those pageants.

“Unconsciously I wanted to find a way out, to seek to be that person that I admired while watching television. Even when I saw Ximena Navarrete win Miss Universe and I saw that value of women who stood in front of a stage without fear of being criticized and judged, I wanted that for my life. Unconsciously it was what led me to seek to be on these platforms, “confessed Andrea Meza.

“At first they did push me a little bit. They told me: ‘Come on, get in’. They begged me [que concursara] and I told them that I wasn’t ready, that I couldn’t. But deep inside me it was something I wanted and longed for. At first it was very difficult to make this transition because, imagine, being so scared, seeing a big camera and running to get to today … It was gradual, it was little by little putting myself in these uncomfortable situations for me that I realized that nothing happens, that if you make a mistake we are all human, that understanding it is part of our life ”, warned the queen.

“When you accept that you are vulnerable and make that vulnerability yours and say this is what gives me power, it is when you are no longer afraid to speak and show yourself as you are,” he said.