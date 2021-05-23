Miss Universe, Andrea Meza, are you in favor of the Covid vaccine?

Getty Images Is Miss Universe, Andrea Meza, for or against the COVID vaccine ?:

The federal government has tried to promote different types of campaign to educate more people in the United States about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, in order to control the coronavirus pandemic, which so far has killed almost 600,000 people in the whole country.

One of the strategies he has used so that the message reaches directly and forcefully to those who still have doubts about vaccines, many of them Latinos, is to use the power of influencers to spread the word, as happened a couple of months ago with Carolina Sandoval.

And this time, the recently crowned Miss Universe, Andrea Meza, is preparing to join the group of messengers who will try to make a difference so that more people are immunized and understand that vaccines are highly safe and effective.

Play

CROWNING MOMENT: 69th Miss Universe The 69th Miss Universe is Andrea Meza from Mexico. Learn more about the competition at missuniverse.com Stay Connected! Facebook: facebook.com/MissUniverse Twitter: twitter.com/MissUniverse Instagram: instagram.com/MissUniverse Follow Andrea Meza on Social: Instagram: instagram.com/andreamezamx/2021-05-17T03:07:24Z

The new Miss Universe told People in Spanish that in a couple of days the first dose of the COVID vaccine will be applied.

Play

Anthony Fauci receives Moderna’s vaccine against COVID-19 | Noticias Telemundo Official video of Noticias Telemundo. Several officials, including Health Secretary Alex Azard, are setting an example by receiving the coronavirus vaccine to build trust among the people. Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/TLMDNoticiasYT Noticias Mediodia Noticias Telemundo Mediodia is a program with a unique style of narrating the news, from… 2020-12-22T18: 46: 26Z

Likewise, he assured that he will join the efforts to get more doubters or skeptics to put their arm and get immunized as soon as possible.

“We have the vaccination prepared for next week and, in fact, we want to document everything to use my platform to invite people to continue vaccinating, not to be afraid, to protect themselves and their families,” said Andrea Meza , warning that his campaign will be very active on social networks to help end myths and false beliefs that have arisen around vaccines.

Miss Universe added that although many believe that the pandemic is a thing of the past, the truth is that there is still a lot of risk, and the vaccine is a necessary protection.

“We continue to live a complicated situation,” said the Mexican queen.

And about the way she will handle her reign of only 7 months, because in December a new queen will be elected, the new Miss Universe mentioned that they will gradually analyze how things evolve to know if she will travel to several countries, as they usually do. Miss Universe, or if on the contrary she will follow in the footsteps of her predecessor, Zozibini Tunzi, who did not leave New York and was a virtual miss.

“In the United States things are already improving and I will have the opportunity to [viajar] —Although initially it may be a bit complicated. Of my media tour, half has been face-to-face, half through digital platforms. Little by little you have to measure things. Hope i can [viajar]”Andrea commented. “I would love nothing more than to know other places, to visit the people who support me from other parts of the world. We are going to measure and see how things are evolving ”.