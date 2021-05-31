Miss Universe and her beau meet again in New York

Days after Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe, she has finally reunited with Ryan Antonio, the handsome ‘tiktoker’ who stole her heart. Ryan antonio He traveled to New York to meet his girl and through social networks he gave an account of the meeting in a very funny way. The last few days have been very busy for the 26-year-old Mexican, as she has not stopped giving interviews and doing photo sessions, however, she made a space in her busy schedule to see her beau.

Currently, Andrea Meza, Miss Universe is living in the 'Big Apple'

In his profile, where he has more than 257 thousand followers, Ryan responded to a comment from a fan, who assured that he was not at all wrong about the relationship that he and Andrea Meza had, to which Ryan commented next to the video: “I don’t know about What”. In a video he posted, the blond-haired young man said: “I’m so sorry but you are wrong, I come to New York just for my coffee. At the same time that Ryan said this, his camera showed Andrea herself in the background, who was busy with her phone.

It seems that the relationship between the two is going wonderfully, despite their multiple occupations, and especially the distance. Let’s remember that, during her reign as Miss Universe, Andrea Meza must live in New York, while her boyfriend resides in Naples, Florida. Despite these setbacks, both are happy with the stage they are living.

Miss Universe clarified that she is dating Ryan Antonio and that they are in the stage of getting to know each other and trying to spend time together