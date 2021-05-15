Miss Universe 2021: Who is the presenter?

Getty Images Host Steve Harvey speaks during the Miss Universe pageant on November 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Beauties from across the globe converged in Las Vegas Sunday, where Miss South Africa was crowned Miss Universe. Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 22, edged out her rivals from Colombia and Jamaica to take the crown. Nel-Peters, a graduate in business management, said her disabled half-sister has been among her great inspirations. / AFP PHOTO / Patrick Gray (Photo credit should read PATRICK GRAY / AFP via Getty Images)

The day is coming when the world will appreciate the most beautiful women from all the continents in the world, and those who claim to take the title as the most beautiful woman in the universe of the year 2021.

This gala that will take place in the city of Miami, Florida, from the Seminole Hard Rock, on Sunday, May 16, from 8:00 pm, local time, this time and after five consecutive years in which fans of the contest they saw the comedian Steve Harvey be the official presenter of the ceremony, in its 69th edition, the organization of the contest decided to have the participation of other characters to lead the event.

After Harvey starred in one of the most remembered and embarrassing moments of the reigns, when he awarded the title of Miss Universe 2015 to the Colombian Ariadna Gutiérrez, and after a few minutes he claimed to have made a mistake, rectifying the decision of the jury that he had given As the representative of the Philippines, Pía Wurtzbach, deserved the title, the whole world believed that the organization would take its toll on the presenter, but the truth is that the comedian managed to hold his place in the contest ceremony for two more years, to comply with a five-year contract made with the kingdom organization.

According to El Universal, the newspaper indicated that the organization of the contest on its social networks has been providing details of what will be its 69th edition.

The news report says that the turn now was to announce that Olivia Culpo and Mario López will be in charge of presenting the Miss Universe 2021 gala, where the name of the most beautiful woman on the planet will be known.

“Mark your calendar, Mario López and Olivia Culpo will host this year’s Miss Universe competition,” reads the message that accompanied the publication with snapshots of the characters. Post of which Steve Harvey commented: “I will miss you guys so much. See you at the 70th edition ”. My Universe ”.

Who are the new presenters?

Olivia Culpo:

Olivia Culpo, is a 28-year-old woman who was a beauty queen, crowned Miss Universe 2012, representing the United States, when she won the crown as the most beautiful woman in her country, wearing the Miss Rhode Island band .

Currently this woman works as one of the most fashionable models and influencer and most persecuted by the photographers of ‘Street style’ thanks to her style and her imposing silhouette, just as she works as an actress by being part of the protagonists of the series “In Her Own Words,” from Sports Illustrated magazine, according to Vanitatis.

Mario Lopez:

Mario López, a native of San Diego, California, is an actor, who has also successfully ventured into the presentation. It has been in recognized formats such as the “X Factor” and “America’s Best Dance Crew.”

Since he was little, he really liked acting and music, standing out in his skills with drums. In 1985 he appeared in the comedy series Pablo that was broadcast by the ABC network, and then in the same year he was a dancer and drummer in “Kids Incorporated”, in addition, he had other acting roles such as in “Saved by the bell” and “ Space Mountain ”.

It should be noted that this renowned character was chosen by People Magazine as the sexiest bachelor in 2008.

Backstage presenters

The Miss Universe organization also released the name of the presenters who will be broadcasting the details of what the candidates for the crown of Mis Universo 2021 live behind the scenes during the night of the coronation evening. As confirmed by the president of the contest, those chosen to make the presentation will be former Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega, from Colombia, Miss Universe 2017, Demi Leigh, from South Africa, and Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019.

On the other hand, Jacky Bracamontes and Carlos Ponce, have been confirmed as presenters on Telemundo, through the newspaper La Opinion, the television network in the United States for Spanish-speaking, confirmed that the conductors of Miss Universe 2021, will be Jacky Bracamontes and Carlos Ponce.

They are joined in the broadcast by Carlos Adyan and Nastassja “Nas” Bolívar, to bring the entire audience in the United States from coast to coast and the broadcast of the contest exclusively in Spanish.

Carlos Ponce:

He is a very recognized Latin artist in the field of music and acting, who has managed to have a great international impact. This Puerto Rican has been part of Telemundo productions, including leading roles in “La Suerte de Loli”, “La Fan”, “Silvana Sin Lana”, “Dame Chocolate”, “Perro Amor” and “Santa Diabla”. In addition, he was the presenter of several editions of Miss Universe and “Billboard Latin Music Awards”, among others.

His debut on American TV was as a guest star on “Beverly Hills 90210” and since then he has had successful appearances in series such as “Hollywood Heights”, “Telenovela”, “Devious Maids”, as well as films such as “Just My Luck “,” Chasing Papi “,” Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo “and” Couples Retreat “, among others.

Jacky Bracamontes:

This woman is one of the most important figures in the Latin American entertainment world. She was a candidate for the Mexican country in the 2001 Miss Universe pageant.

The Mexican star recently hosted the “Latin American Music Awards” and participated in the hit primetime series “La Suerte de Loli”, served as co-host of the Miss Universe pageant in 2019 for Telemundo.

Bracamontes joined Telemundo to host “Viva el Mundial y Más,” a program that aired during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, and hosted both seasons of “La Voz”. Throughout her career, she has hosted successful programs and specials, as well as starring in soap operas such as “Las Tontas No Van al Cielo”, “Heridas de Amor” and “Sortilegio”, among others.

