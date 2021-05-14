Miss Universe 2021: When and where is it?

Getty Images Miss Universe 2018 Philippines Catriona Gray (R) crowns the new Miss Universe 2019 of South Africa Zozibini Tunzi on stage during the Miss Universe 2019 pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on December 8, 2019

The long-awaited Miss Universe, the most famous beauty pageant in the world, this year will have its 69th edition from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino located in the town of Hollywood, in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, May 16, 2021 .

Through a video on the Instagram account, published on March 3 of this year, the Miss Universe organization made the official announcement that the reign would take place this year, after the event was canceled in 2020 due to to the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 virus pandemic.

“The moment we’ve all been waiting for,” the organization wrote in the description.

Thus, the contest will be broadcast in 160 countries and territories of the world, and in this edition after a year and a half without being held, the South African Miss Universe, who contested the crown with the Puerto Rican Madison Anderson, and the Mexican Sofía Aragón in the city from Atlanta in 2019, will be in charge of delivering the crown and scepter to her successor.

This time, in the competition to win the crown of the most beautiful woman in the universe, 74 participants from all the continents of the world will show off their beauty, and all their attitudes, as the jury will be attentive when it comes to qualifying them, evaluating in addition to its beauty, its attributes of personality, intelligence, bearing, communication, security and abilities.

Meanwhile, according to the newspaper El Tiempo and quoted from EFE news, the president of the Miss Universe organization, Paula Shugart, assured that for months they have been preparing this great event, taking into account all the biosafety regulations that can guarantee safety against possible risks of contagion from Covid-19.

According to statements collected by various local media, the contest will follow similar guidelines to the Miss United States competition, which was held in Memphis last November 2020.

However, the organization is still unclear whether or not it will allow public access in person.

Among the novelties of the event for this year 2021, are the retirement as presenter of Steve Harvey, who after five years of being the official presenter of the contest, this time he will give the place as hosts of the gala to actor Mario López , remembered for series such as “Saved by the Bell” among others, and the Miss Universe 2012, Olivia Culpo, who is 28 years old, and who currently works in her role as an actress, host and model.

In addition, in this 2021 version, the Cameroonian country will make its debut in the contest with the representation of Kossinda Angele. The participation of countries such as Ghana and Russia will also return, while Germany, Angola, Bangladesh, Egypt, Georgia, Guam, Equatorial Guinea, US Virgin Islands, Kenya, Lithuania, Mongolia, Namibia, Nigeria, New Zealand, Saint Lucia , Sierra Leone, Sweden, Tanzania and Turkey, will not be present in the competition.

According to the US television network broadcast in Spanish for Latin America, Telemundo, the contest for the most beautiful woman in the universe, will feature a musical show by the composer and singer Pitbull. The Miami-born rapper will perform several of his hits with which he has managed to win countless awards.

Likewise, the television network announced that the presenters of the contest for the Latino audience, will be in charge of Jacky Bracamontes, actress and host, along with Carlos Ponce, Puerto Rican actor.

When is?

Sunday May 16, 2021.

Place of the Miss Universe 2021

The pageant where the most beautiful women on the planet will parade will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino located in the town of Hollywood, in Miami, Florida.

Competition time

The Miss Universe ceremony will begin the broadcast of the show in the United States at 8:00 pm Eastern time, and at 5:00 pm Pacific time, through the Fox channel in English, and on Telemundo for the Hispanic community . In Latin America, the event will be broadcast on the TNT channel (102 Movistar TV and 702 Claro).

• Peru, Colombia and Mexico: 7:00 pm

• Chile and Venezuela: 8:00 pm

• Argentina: 9:00 pm

• Spain: 2:00 am on Monday, May 17

Osmel Sousa reveals his 5 favorite candidates to win Miss Universe! | EntertainmentOfficial video of Telemundo Entertainment. The beauty Czar, Osmel Sousa, puts his reputation at stake and reveals his five favorite candidates in the competition for the Miss Universe crown. An intimate and exclusive chat with the creator of queens in which he shares his predictions for the next installment of… 2021-05-06T19: 37: 55Z

