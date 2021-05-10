Miss Universe 2021 videos: Rules for COVID

Getty Images Miss Universe prohibits kisses, “selfies” and hugs: Zozibini Tunzi made the announcement

Miss Universe, the most important beauty pageant in the world, has already entered the final stretch in its 69th edition, and while the competition progresses, where the South African Zozibini Tunzi will deliver her crown, due to restrictions due to COVID-19, things with the fans they will be very different.

Unlike other years, in which Miss Universe fans could share directly with the candidates, take photos, give them advice, and even show them signs of affection, in this edition the golden rule is to keep your distance.

This was revealed by the current Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, who through a video shared on the beauty pageant’s official Instagram account, announced the rules that Miss Universe has imposed for her fans.

“We love the fans, but for all of us to stay safe (…) sadly there will be no hugs, no in-person interviews on the site, no selfies and no crowds,” commented the beauty queen. “We are excited about this competition, but we want to stay safe with everyone’s cooperation.”

The South African Miss Universe added: “I am very excited to see who will get my crown at the 69th edition of Miss Universe on May 16…. If you are going to be joining us at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, we ask that you please stay safe by following these guidelines. “

And judging by the videos that the so-called “missologists” have been sharing on social networks about the advancement of Miss Universe, and the interaction that fans are having with the 74 contestants fighting for the crown of the most beautiful on the planet, the rules are being followed to the letter by fans and contestants.

Despite this, the candidates are still available to fans, who have been able to appreciate them, of course with masks all the time, freely when they move around the hotel where they are staying in Hollywood.

The coronation ceremony will take place next Sunday, May 16, from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, in a gala that will be broadcast on Telemundo, with Jackie Bracamontes and Carlos Ponce, as presenters of the special in Spanish.

Within the group of Latin queens, Miss Mexico: Andrea Meza, Miss Puerto Rico: Estefanía Soto, Miss Peru: Janick Maceta Del Castillo, Miss Colombia, Laura Olascuaga, Miss Argentina: Alina Luz Akselrad and Miss Chile: Daniela Nicolás, they sound great favorites, next to Miss Canada: Nova Stevens, Miss Curaçao: Chantal Wiertz, Miss India: Adline Castelino, Miss Philippines: Rabiya Mateo and Miss Thailand: Amanda Obdam.