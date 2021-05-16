Miss Universe 2021: Time and TV channel

Telemundo The Miss Universe can be enjoyed entirely in Spanish on Telemundo.

The most important beauty pageant of all is back. This Sunday, May 16, you cannot miss the evening of the election and coronation of the most beautiful woman on the planet, in its 69th edition, which will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, located in the town of Hollywood, Florida.

This event will have the participation of candidates from 74 countries and one of them will be the successor to Zozibini Tunzi, winner of Miss Universe 2019.

This is what you need to know:

When is the ceremony?

The Miss Universe gala will begin at 7:00 pm ET (5:00 pm Pacific) this Sunday, May 16, 2021.

On which channel can I watch the ceremony?

For the entire United States, they will be able to see the ceremony live on the FOX channel in English and on Telemundo, in Spanish, according to the television guide. Through Telemundo, the event will last three hours, and the transmission will begin at 7:00 pm and will run until 10:00 pm. In Latin America the ceremony will be broadcast on the TNT channel.

The broadcast will be at different times depending on the country where you are:

– Peru: 7:00 pm

– Argentina: 9:00 pm

– Uruguay: 9:00 pm

– Paraguay: 9:00 pm

– Colombia: 7:00 pm

– Bolivia: 7:00 pm

– Chile: 8:00 pm

– Venezuela: 8:00 pm

– Spain: 2:00 am (Monday, May 17)

Who are the presenters of the 69th edition?

The Miss Universe 2021 ceremony will feature new presenters. Olivia Culpo and Mario López will host the contest in English. As for the transmission in Spanish, those in charge will be the former Miss Mexico Jackeline Bracamontes and the Puerto Rican actor and singer Carlos Ponce.

See the complete list of candidates for the crown this 2021

– Albania: Paula Mehmetukaj

– Argentina: Alina Luz Akselrad

– Armenia: Monika Grigoryan

– Aruba: Helen Hernandez

– Australia: Maria Thattil

– Bahamas: Shauntae Miller

– Barbados: Hillary-Ann Williams

– Belgium: Dhenia Covens

– Belize: Iris Salguero

– Bolivia: Lenka Nemer

– Brazil: Julia Gama

– British Virgin Islands: Shabree Frett

– Bulgaria: Radinela Chusheva

– Cambodia: Sarita Reth

– Cameroon: Kossinda Angele

– Canada: Nova Stevens

– Cayman Islands: Mariah Tibbetts

– Chile: Daniela Nicolás

– China: Jiaxin Sun

– Colombia: Laura Victoria Olascuaga

– Costa Rica: Ivonne Cerdas

– Croatia: Mirna Naiia Maric

– Curaçao: Chantal Wiertz

– Czech Republic: Klára Vavruková

– Denmark: Amanda Petri

– Dominican Republic: Kímberly Jiménez

– Ecuador: Leyla Espinoza Calvache

– El Salvador: Vanessa Velásquez

– Finland: Viivi Altonen

– France: Amandine Petit

– Ghana: Chelsea Tayui

– United Kingdom: Jeanette Akua

– Haiti: Eden Berandoive

– Honduras: Cecilia Rossell

– Iceland: Elísabet Hulda Snorradóttir

– India: Adline Castelino

– Indonesia: Ayu Maulida Putri

– Ireland: Nadia Sayers

– Israel: Tehila Levi

– Italy: Viviana Vizzini

– Jamaica: Miqueal-Symone Williams

– Japan – Aisha Harumi Tochigi

– Kazakhstan: Kamila Serikbai

– South Korea: Hari Park

– Kosovo: Blerta Veseli

– Laos: Christina Lasasimma

– Malaysia: Francisca Luhong James

– Malta: Anthea Zammit

– Mauricio: Vandana Jeetah

– Mexico: Andrea Meza

– Burma: Thuzar Wint Lwin

– Nepal: Anshika Sharma

– Netherlands: Denise Speelman

– Nicaragua: Ana Marcelo

– Norway: Sunniva Frigstad

– Panama: Carmen Jaramillo

– Paraguay: Vanessa Castro Guillén

– Peru: Janick Maceta Del Castillo

– Philippines: Rabiya Mateo

– Poland: Natalia Pigua

– Portugal: Cristiana Silva

– Puerto Rico: Estefanía Soto

– Romania: Bianca Lorena Tirsin

– Russia: Alina Sanko

– Singapore: Bernadette Belle Ong

– Slovakia: Natália Hotáková

– South Africa: Natasha Joubert

– Spain: Andrea Martínez

– Thailand: Amanda Obdam

– Ukraine: Yelyzaveta Yastremska

– Uruguay: Lola de los Santos

– United States: Asya Branch

– Venezuela: Mariángel Villasmil

– Vietnam: Nguyn Trn Khánh Vân

If you want to see the parade in traditional costume, you can watch a replay below provided by Miss Universe:

