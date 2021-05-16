Miss Universe 2021: How to watch the Live Stream?

Getty Images Miss Universe 2021 – National costume

The most important beauty pageant of all is back! After delaying the show last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Miss Universe gala returns this weekend, with the most beautiful women from 74 countries vying for the crown. This year, the hosts will be Mario López and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, who will accompany the spectators throughout the event.

The Beauty Reign will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida this Sunday, May 16, and will feature a performance by singer Pitbull and will be broadcast around the world.

Do you want to see Miss Universe 2021? Here we will answer we will tell you how you can watch the Live Stream.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2021 Miss Universe pageant:

How to watch the Live Stream?

The evening of election and coronation of Miss Universe 2021, will be broadcast tonight starting at 8:00 pm Eastern / 7:00 pm Central, through the FYI website starting a valid cable session, or tune in to FYI at via Philo, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or AT&T TV.

The contest will also air in Spanish at 8 / 7c on Telemundo.

FUBO TV

You can tune in to FYI which is included in the FuboTV Package, which comes with a seven-day free trial. You can register at the link below:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once registered on the platform, you can enjoy Miss Universe 2021 live through the website through your computer, cell phone (Android or iPhone), tablet, Apple TV, and among other devices compatible with the APP.

Remember that FuboTV gives you the option to record the broadcasts and enjoy them after they have been broadcast live.

Get Hulu TV

FYI is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with over 60 live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu with Live TV, you can watch a live broadcast of Miss Universe 2021 on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (compatible with Android and iPhone), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon. Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device through the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with its extensive on-demand library (which will have the Oscars available after airing) and 50 hours of DVR cloud storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR ”, which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel packages. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, including FYI (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” packages include a seven-day free trial:

Try AT&T TV

Once enrolled in AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live broadcast of the gala on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (compatible with Android and iPhone), Roku tablet, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device through the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now, no matter what channel package you choose, comes with a cloud DVR included.

Sling TV

You can tune in to FYI which is included in the Sling TV Package, which comes with a seven-day free trial. You can register at the link below:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once you have signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Miss Universe 2021 live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (compatible with Android and iPhone), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon. Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One. Or other streaming device through the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes bundled with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

FYI is included in Philo’s 61-channel package, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan to keep it long-term. It comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once you have signed up for Philo, you will be able to watch the Miss Universe gala live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other compatible device through the Philo app.

If you can’t watch them live, Philo lets you watch shows on DVR and watch them for up to 30 days later. Plus if you forget the DVR, Philo also comes with a 72 hour rewind feature, allowing you to watch most shows on demand if they have been aired in the last three days.

Below you can see the preliminary show of Miss Universe 2021:

Play

69th MISS UNIVERSE Preliminary Competition | FULL SHOWWatch the 69th MISS UNIVERSE Preliminary Competition, LIVE! Vote for your favorite delegate at missuniverse.com/vote Stay Connected! Instagram: instagram.com/MissUniverse Facebook: facebook.com/MissUniverse Twitter: twitter.com/MissUniverse2021-05-15T01:28:17Z

READ MORE: TOP 5 News of February 12, 2021