Miss Puerto Rico wants to fill her countrymen with pride in Miss Universe

For his land, Estefanía Soto Torres She is capable of everything … and that was more than demonstrated when she decided to take a break in her professional life and return to her ‘Isla del Encanto’ and become Miss Puerto Rico. The beautiful Puerto Rican left Holland, a country in which she was looking for new horizons as an intercultural mediator, when Denisse Quinones, director of Miss Universe Puerto Rico, called him to extend the invitation to represent Puerto Rico in Miss universe, the prestigious beauty pageant, which will take place on May 16.

©@estefania.sototorres/ @muniverseprMiss Puerto Rico Estefanía Soto Torres

On interview with HOLA! USES, the 29-year-old Puerto Rican shared how this journey has been in the search for the sixth crown for the island, as well as the challenges facing the transformation of the contest with respect to the clichés and canons of beauty, in addition to raising her voice for the problems in your community.

©@estefania.sototorres Estefanía Soto Torres is a worthy representative of Puerto Rico