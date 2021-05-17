Miss Peru, Janick Maceta talks about the new Miss Universe

Getty Images Miss Peru, Janick Maceta, ranked third in Miss Universe

Last night Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza, was crowned as the new Miss Universe, in a decision that, although her countrymen and many Missologists who supported her are very happy, also generated controversy.

The complaint is that according to the final performance, the public and many viewers expected that the winner of the contest would be Miss Peru, Janick Maceta or, failing that, Miss Brazil, Julia Gama.

Both Miss Peru and Miss Brazil offered better answers and showed greater grace and serenity when answering the rounds of questions, causing fans of the contest who considered the decision unfair to immediately fill the networks with comments against the victory of Miss Mexico.

And minutes after the coronation evening ended, and in the midst of the avalanche of claims on social networks, Miss Peru, today the second universal finalist, opened her heart about how she feels about the ruling.

“It is a gift for my country. I know that I did my best and I am satisfied because I know that many doors will open for me after this contest, “said the beauty queen in the special that Telemundo made after the coronation ceremony, showing that contrary to the claims in networks, she he is happy with the result.

Miss Peru went further and when asked about what she thinks of the new Miss Universe, she had nothing but praise and phrases of admiration for the Mexican, whom she considered her great friend throughout the contest.

“Oh, Andrea is a sweetheart. I am very happy for her. I just saw her and told her that I wish her the best and many blessings. She is also a nice person and very funny. I always stopped with her and we were doing crazy things and backstage videos, where we went dancing and jumping. We were very close, very close, so I am very happy for his triumph. Congratulations Mexico, you have one more fan here who loves her country ”, said Miss Peru, reiterating that there is zero annoyance for the final result, and on the contrary, she applauds the victory of Andrea Meza.

The Peruvian queen, who from the beginning was one of the arch-favorites, also said with great grace that the first thing she wanted to do was eat. “As a good Peruvian I have to eat,” she said, adding that she is ready to work right now in the media, so she took the opportunity to make a wedge and said that if someone is interested in giving her a job and making job offers, look for her immediately. Well, he doesn’t have a manager or anything.

