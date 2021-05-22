Miss Peru defends the triumph of Andrea Meza

Last Sunday night was plagued with nerves and emotions during the Miss Universe pageant that would define who is the most beautiful girl. Latinas were in the lead, securing one more crown to the great list of Hispanic women, a title taken by Mexican Andrea Meza. His joy was soon overshadowed on social networks with comments that ensure that there was fraud and that Janick Flowerpot, Miss Peru, should have been the winner. Without grudges, the young woman who was second runner-up defended Andrea Meza from the attacks.

© GettyImagesAndrea Meza took the title of Miss Universe 2020

“It hurts me that they fill her with negative comments, because she is my friend and I will protect her at any cost,” she wrote in response to a comment from one of her followers.

“You do not shine by turning off others, we are a clear example of union, love and friendship,” said the Peruvian about the criticism, in which people say it was a purchased title. In a direct way, Janick told his followers: “If you love me and support me, then stop the bullying.”

The Joy of Janick Maceta by Andrea Meza

During the contest, Janick Maceta got to know more closely Andrea Meza, whom today he considers his friend. Together they had fun behind the scenes and had a life-defining moment. Therefore, when Miss Mexico was the winner, Miss Peru did not take long to congratulate her.

© @ janickmacetaMiss Peru was happy that her friend, Andrea Meza, won Miss Universe

“Congratulations beauty! @andreamezamx 🇲🇽 our new @missuniverse ❤️❤️❤️ ”, he wrote with a nice video of the two, where they show their friendship. “What a joy to have met you, you are a person who enlightens everyone around her, I love you very much and I will never forget the laughter we share and the moments we live, can they be with this love? NEVER!”.

“I wish you all the successes in this new stage, may God be with you, bless and protect you always. Here you have a friend for life ❤️ ”, she added happy to see Andrea happy. And he concluded with one more message for those who criticize the judges’ decision: “I will not accept any type of negative comment, more love please, we all deserve RESPECT. Let’s use our platforms to carry positive messages ”.

