Miss Myanmar confirms that she does not return to her country

The young woman, who has studies in tourism and hotel management, will not return to her country due to the current situation that prevails in it. In February, Myanmar’s army, called the Tatmadaw, removed members of Myanmar’s ruling party, the National League for Democracy.

From that moment, demonstrations against this event began, and the military occupation prevailed, which has so far left nearly 800 people dead, dozens of imprisoned in addition to the fact that thousands of displaced people have been registered, fleeing to countries. neighbors like India.