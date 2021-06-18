Miss Minutes will have her own arc in the Loki series

The promotion of “Loki” introduced us to Miss Minutes (Miss Minutes), which we quickly identified as the “mascot” of the Agency for Temporal Variation. A creature dedicated to explaining how the timeline works and the importance of protecting it. We saw it from the first episode of the series, and it seems that we will continue to see it.

In a new interview, the director of all six episodes of the Marvel series, Kate herron, has talked about this “talking clock” of the AVT. By explaining how they recorded their scenes, it comes to us that we are going to see many more of her.

The director explains that this creature is inspired by old cartoon characters like Felix the cat and Roger the rabbit. To record the scenes in which he interacts with Loki and other live-action characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the series used a lamp so that the actors could react to something.

It was basically like a lamp that we glued little cardboard eyes to, ”Herron says, admitting it was“ pretty scary ”. It was this little lamp with suitcase wheels that we spun. It is a light because it illuminates the scene because the character is illuminated. Afterwards, the terrifying lamp is replaced by an adorable cartoon.

The big reveal comes when you have confirmed that Miss Minutes embarks on an “interesting” personal journey throughout the series, although it does not go into more details.

The voice of Ms. Minutos in original version is provided by Tara Strong, a well-known figure in the world of animation who voiced Timmy Turner in “The Fairly OddParents”, Bubbles in “The Powerpuff Girls” and Harley Quinn in “DC Super Hero Girls,” in addition to her many other roles in television series and animated films released in the late 1980s.

In the first episode of the Marvel series we saw it on a screen as part of an animation. However, in the second, its importance has increased. In this Wednesday’s episode we saw that (SPOILER: select text to view) Ms. Minutos is able to walk around and interact with what we might call the real world as she taught Loki more lessons about the events of the nexus (END SPOILER).

