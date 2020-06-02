.

Miss Mexico Sofia Aragón talks about death: what’s wrong?

Since Sofía Aragón went through Miss Universe last December, the pageant in which she was in third place, the queen has won the love and admiration of millions of followers around the world, who are constantly watching her constant publications in social networks.

And this Monday, the beautiful Mexican caught her attention on her Instagram, after sharing a post in which she wore beautiful wings, causing many to compare her to an angel.

The third most beautiful woman in the Universe assured that the striking photograph was a gift made by one of her fans, but incidentally it was reason for more than one to mention that with her huge wings, Sofia has nothing to envy the famous little angels of El Secreto de Victoria.

Even the most dreamer expressed that they would love to see the Aztec queen become one of the members of the select court of angels of the renowned lingerie brand.

Sofia also used her post to share a nice message with her fans and repeated again how important it is to think high without fear of obstacles.

“Give each day the opportunity to become the best day of your life. Happy happy start to the week !!! Today I wake up and the first thing I see is this edit, and I can’t lie … I loved it, “said Miss Mexico.

“Not only because I love to see the creativity of the editions, drawings and illustrations that they make me, (which always makes my day☀️😅)… but because in this one, they put wings on me 🦋 ♥ ️ and they are just like that the wings that I I imagined that they have taken me to fly ”, commented the dear queen.

Sofia mentioned in passing, that the work was from one of her number 1 fans. “Thank you infinite @abrahamdejesusgomez ♥ ️ it was amazing !!”.

Through her Instagram, the Mexican queen has given herself the task of being an inspiring and influential voice.

Just a few days ago, the young woman made a deep reflection on one of the things that most affects the happiness and development of people’s dreams and that promotes depression: the social plague of what will they say ?.

The Latin queen addressed this topic on her networks.

“What will people say?”…. the question that has ruined more dreams in history, that has generated more anxiety and panic, that nourishes depression and hurts self-esteem… What are people going to think if I try, if I fail, if I succeed, if I get out of context, if I do something different… if I dare…. If I am myself? ”, commented the beautiful tapatia on her Instagram.

“In a world of so many filters, so many masks, so much pretense, I think that only the brave who break schemes, who risk failing and who dare to be 100% themselves, are the ones who end up living their dreams …”, he said Sofia. “It is not easy, especially since nobody taught us to deal with prejudice and social criticism, however, when you discover that a closed mind with a big open mouth, can not really hurt you, it is when you find the freedom to live what that you feel like it ”.

