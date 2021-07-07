Miss Mexico participants are infected, they tested positive! | Instagram

Recently the news was shared that some of the participants of Miss Mexico tested positive for the virus that caused the pandemicApparently we continue with new cases despite efforts to avoid them.

This beauty pageant was also affected by the Covid-19Since 2020, people have been fighting against the contagion of pandamia because if they do not take care of themselves properly, they could even lose their lives as has happened with thousands of lives, not only in Mexico but in other parts of the country.

Currently of the 32 Miss Mexico participants who had already earned a place in the competition, 15 of them tested positive for coronavirus.

They report a Covid outbreak in # MissMéxico: of the 32 participants, 15 would have tested positive. The ceremony took place in Chihuahua. – Carlos Loret de Mola (@CarlosLoret) July 5, 2021

It is said that the corresponding authorities became aware of what happened due to a complaint that was made anonymously, as you well know, not even celebrities have escaped the contagion of this virus.

This because it was said that contagions they were more controlled and it was even said that they had decreased, for this reason some events were started again with the public present, as long as adequate care was maintained to avoid contagion.

Throughout the country there began to be more events and departures by residents, always maintaining due order, care and a “healthy distance”, however not all people have had the appropriate care because infections continue as proof of 15 participants to beauty contest they are infected.

This information was shared by the journalist and host Carlos Loret de Mola on his official Twitter account on July 5.

Since, in addition to the participants, a staff person was also affected, although the Miss Mexico pageant was held last week in the city of Chihuahua, Chihuahua, it is said according to the magazine that due precautions were not taken as the authorities have always indicated.

Apparently the organizers of the event knew about the situation in which their participants were, because according to the magazine TV Notes, the final was brought forward when tests were carried out to find out if someone was already sick.

The news about the contagion was later confirmed by the Secretary of Health of the State of Chihuahua Eduardo Fernández Herrera, mentioned that the anonymous person was a relative of one of the participants of the event.

To date, the name of the young women who were infected has not been revealed, they probably want to keep it anonymous perhaps for protection, after the anonymous report they asked the production team to carry out the tests to corroborate everything that was speculated about according to who made the complaint.

Another detail that was shared is that in effect there was an attempt to hide the situation from the attendees of the event, due to the fact of advancing the final.

It is worth mentioning that in all of Mexico, Chihuahua has been one of the states of the country to return to the red light in terms of infections, something that no one expected to suffer again, surely this event will serve as an example for anyone who wishes hold an event or attend a meeting as it was becoming accustomed in some States of the Mexican Republic.

Terrible what happens in all Mexican territory with this terrible disease, it is a nightmare that seems to have no end. I live in port, it is necessary to tell them that this is crazy, crowds around the port and zero covers the mouth, “they wrote on Twitter.