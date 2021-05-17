Miss Mexico is the new Miss Universe 2021. Andrea Meza is crowned as the universal beauty queen



Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza, is crowned as the new Miss Universe 2021 and puts the name of her country very high.

Photo: Rodrigo Varela. / Getty Images

Andrea Meza, Miss Mexico was chosen as the maximum winner of the Miss Universe 2021 contest, which was held in the Seminole Hard Rock Café & Casino in the state of Florida. The representative of Mexico rose to the first runner-up Miss Julia Gama, who was the representative for Brazil. From second was, Miss Peru. Andrea, 25 years old, was the one who, with her preparation, mettle and beauty, conquered the judges and managed to be crowned as the universal queen of beauty.

Your catwalk and answers on the round of questions they made the committee in charge of electing the Miss Universe run amok for the charm of the mexiacana. Without a doubt a Miss that makes history, let us remember that during 2020 the contest was on hiatus due to the pandemic and it had not been carried out for more than two years. Today the world once again felt the magic of seeing the 72 most beautiful women in the universe.

Zozibini Tunzi, who won in 2019 representing South Africa, went on stage to say goodbye to his long reign. Let us remember that Tunzi fell in love with many for his effort and for come from a very humble home where, for a young girl, dreaming of such a crown was practically impossible. That, together with her great skill as a model and her undeniable beauty, fell in love with the jury at the time and made her one of the most loved and admired women in the world.

The South African assured that Miss Universe taught her and gave her the necessary bases for what she said the day she won: “Women have to make an impact in the world.”

Then he waited to see who would be the model selected to be his successor and, once announced Andrea Meza as Miss Universe 2021, Tunzi approached her, congratulated her and handed over the crown and the corresponding band that accredits it as one of the most beautiful women in the world.

Miss Mexico stood out for beauty and bearing. However, this installment of the beauty gala had ten magnificent finalists, among which also stood out: Australia, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Thailand, Peru Y Dominican Republic

Previously Latinas stood out among the group of 21 semifinalists having 11 among its ranks.

With her response to beauty and how she considers that it should be global, she demonstrated a lot of security and forcefulness, things that undoubtedly helped her to be crowned as the winner of the night.

This time, the aztec country He is the one who takes the recognition for the third time. Now all Mexicans will spend a year feeling proud that a woman born in their territory is today the most beautiful woman on the planet. Congratulations Miss Mexico!

The television network Telemundo carried from coast to coast in the USA all the details that were happening during the contest of the command of Jacky Bracamontes and Carlos Ponce, who were the drivers for said plant. They both did great and Jacky shocked like a whole ex-beauty queen.

