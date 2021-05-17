Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza, won Miss Universe

Getty Images Andrea Meza, the new Miss Universe

This Sunday, May 16, the coronation of the new Miss Universe took place, in a very close evening that took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, in Hollywood, Florida, in which Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza, was the winner. .

The jury, made up of former Miss Universe Zuleyka Rivera and Brook Lee, as well as executive Sheryl Adkins-Green, actress Arden Cho, businesswomen Deepica Mutyala and Christine Duffy, presenter Keltie Knight, and economist Tatyana Orozco, gave the triumph to the beautiful Mexican.

As the first runner-up, Julia Gama was named Miss Brazil, while the third place went to Miss Peru, Janick Maceta, the great arch-favorite. In fourth place was Miss India, Adline Castelino and in fifth place was Miss Dominican Republic, Kimberly Jiménez.

Luis Fonsi also stole the show with a musical number next to the 5 finalists, who shone on stage, while the jury made its final decision.

Miss Jamaica, Miss Australia, Miss Puerto Rico, Miss Thailand, Miss Costa Rica all advanced to the Top 10.

Miss Colombia, Miss France, Miss Myanmar, Miss USA, Miss Indonesia, Miss Argentina, Miss Curaçao, Miss Philippines, Miss Great Britain, Miss Nicaragua and Miss Vietnam finished in the top 21.

The show began with a choreography of the 74 contestants, who danced to the rhythm of various Pitbull songs, which despite having been announced as one of the artists who would liven up the evening, did not attend.

Then the 21 semi-finalists enchanted with a swimsuit parade with an opening musical number, by the dance group Dance Town. The 10 semifinalists showed off their elegance in gala dresses, where the delegates from Peru, Mexico and Costa Rica shone with majestic designs.

The round of questions included questions on current issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, answered by Miss Mexico and Miss India, on the importance of teaching leadership and the power of women, answered by Miss Dominican Republic and Miss Brazil, and on sexual abuse and domestic violence, which Miss Peru replied.

Then the 5 finalists had to make a short speech on topics such as changing beauty standards, the right to protest, mental health, the fight against poverty and climate change.

The big surprise of the night was the elimination of several of the favorites, who could not reach the semifinalist group, among them Miss Canada, Nova Steven, Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert, and Miss Romania, Bianca Tirsin.

The outgoing Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, took the opportunity to give the new queen two very valuable pieces of advice: “don’t be so hard on herself” and “understand the power that Miss Universe has as a platform” to be a leader and influencer.

Miss Bolivia, Lenka Nemer, although she did not even occupy a place among the Top 21, she left the contest very happy after winning the award for Social Impact and winning $ 10,000 dollars to invest in an anti-poverty program that she leads in her country