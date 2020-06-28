The Colombian model and presenter Daniella Álvarez, already started giving your firsts steps after the series of surgical problems that led to the loss of much of his lower left limb.

Daniella Álvarez He shared on his Instagram account a video in which it is appreciated how it achieves walking supported by a walker and a device with a special shoe that allows you to support your right foot, which has little sensitivity.

The Miss Colombia of the year 2011 accompanied the video with this phrase: “I will never settle until the good is better and the best is excellent. Twelve days ago I underwent surgery for the last time and until today I have not stopped dedicating myself to overcoming my obstacles until I reached my goal. Here I go full of strength and dreams, ”she wrote on her Instagram.

Daniella Álvarez, 32-year-old model and presenter, was underwent emergency surgery last month to remove an abnormal mass found in his abdomen. The mass was attached to the aorta and as a result of the operation the artery of the Miss Colombia clogged up.

In subsequent surgery, the section of the affected aorta was reconstructed with a graft, intervention that failed. In a third operation, the graft was replaced by one that worked better, but the blood supply to his feet was affected, especially that of his left foot.

With the fourth operation the medical team tried to improve blood circulation in the affected foot, but unfortunately the intervention was unsuccessful.

The ischemia result of lack of limb irrigation determined his amputation and its replacement with a prosthesis, a difficult decision that was made by the model, her family and the medical team.

The situation of Miss Colombia in 2011 fostered a wave of solidarity from the authorities of that country, its artistic community and the general public, than endorsed to Daniella Álvarez faced with the difficult situation that it is going through.