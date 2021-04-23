Miss Bumbum hopefuls showed off their attributes to commemorate Earth Day

The contestants for the contest Miss bumbum they know how to move their… legs and yesterday, to commemorate Earth Day, they rode their bicycles.

The Brazilian participants of the 2021 edition were seen walking with very little clothes.

In the text that accompanied the photos that were uploaded to the official Instagram of Miss Bumbum (@missbumbumbrasil), the competition organization complains about the null measures that the President of her country (Jair Bolsonaro) has taken regarding climate change, so they want to set the example.

“Today is also the Climate Summit, an international meeting that discusses improvements for the environment.

“In support of the Climate Summit and in protest to irresponsible actions of President Jair Bolsonaro with our environment, the Miss Bumbum candidates use the bicycle as their main means of transportation, ”it reads.

Some of the models that appear on the postcards are Camila Beck, Suzana Simonet, Leila Dantas, Vivi Lima, Rosie Leites, Carla Rodríguez, among others.

