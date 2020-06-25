Source: Instagram @suzycortezoficial

Suzy Cortez, better known as Miss boom boom He has earned the affection of followers by uploading daring photos to their social networks. This time the Brazilian model took advantage of the footballer’s 33rd birthday Lionel Messi to dedicate a publication to it.

Through your account Instagram The South American uploaded a video where she appears posing a tiny underwear while wearing the official shirt of the Barcelona, which is named after the Argentine soccer player.

« Words are not enough to express the joys that this man brought to the Blaugrana fan, throughout his untouchable career in the best club in the world. Happy Birthday« Wrote the Rio de Janeiro model on all her social networks.

It should be remembered that the same Suzy Cortez is one of the faithful followers of Lionel Messi since he constantly uploads photos where he shows off his shirt. Currently the Brazilian has more than 2 million followers and it has around 1,800 publications.