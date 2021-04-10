Miss Bellum already has an actress in the Powerpuff Girls series

The cast of the Powerpuff Girls series continues to grow. An iconic character, Miss Bellum, already has the actress who will bring her to life.

They have not stopped the news around the series of The Super Chicks, which recently started filming. One of the most talked about was the incorporation of the actress Robyn Lively to the cast.

The 49-year-old American will bring to live-action a character that is in the memory of everyone who once saw the animated version, Miss Bellum, mysterious assistant to the mayor of Saltadilla. Will his face be seen in this edition?

Robyn Lively will play Miss Bellum, the enigmatic secretary in The Powerpuff Girls

According to the website Comicbookmovie, which compiled part of the information, Sarah’s biography, in this production is defined as “an ingenious career woman who has a complicated romantic history with Drake (a character that would be introduced in the plot). Always a friend of the Powerpuff Girls. He has been close to them since childhood. “

The latter, referring to the fact that it was leaked that in the CW show, the protagonists would have already grown up and it would be in the future in relation to what was already known.

Mojo Jojo and ‘The Narrator’

On the other hand, the involvement of two more actors has been announced. Nicholas podany, who participated in the musicals of Harry Potter from Broadway, will give life to Mojo jojo, who will not be the same villain from the original montage, but his son, Joseph ‘Jojo’ Mondel Jr.

Also, one more inclusion, and I appeal to nostalgia, is that of Tom kenny, the original narrator, who will reprise his role in the new release, from the ingenuity of Greg berlanti.

With the latest announcements, the project already takes a more concrete form, since at least the most important roles would be covered. Remembering that the three protagonists, as well as the teacher Utonium, they would already have someone to interpret them.