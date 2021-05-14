Miss Argentina was Maradona in Miss Universe

Getty Images Maradona reappeared: “He was” in a parade of queens in Miss Universe honored by Miss Argentina, Alina Luz Akselrad

There is no doubt that the late Diego Armando Maradona made history in the world, leaving a mark in the hearts of football lovers, and especially his Argentine countrymen, who do not forget him and try to pay tribute to him whenever they can.

And precisely this Thursday, Maradona reappeared in Hollywood, Florida, during the parade of typical costumes of the 69th edition of Miss Universe, on behalf of Miss Argentina, Alina Luz Akselrad, who surprised everyone by impersonating the football star.

The 23-year-old queen left more than one with their mouths open after being announced by the gala presenters, and going on stage with the sports outfit of the Argentine national team and a shirt with a photograph of the great Diego.

The beautiful Miss Argentina also wanted to show some skills in handling the ball, before giving way to other contestants who showed off totally different outfits, very elaborate and far from sportswear.

Miss Argentina transformed into Maradona in the parade in typical Miss Universe costume | BuzzIn the parade in typical Miss Universe 69th costume. edition, the Argentine candidate paid tribute to Maradona, the late soccer star. #Entertainment #Farandula #Buzz Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/3cz7hDM Follow us on our social networks: Facebook: facebook.com/Telemundo Twitter: twitter.com/telemundo Instagram: instagram.com/ telemundo Official Website: telemundo.com/ Buzz We follow celebrities in their… 2021-05-14T03: 45: 25Z

And although the gesture was taken with great appreciation by those who love the soccer legend, who died on November 20, at the age of 60, in Buenos Aires, it also received criticism from “missologists” and fans. of the beauty pageants, who considered that the outfit had nothing to do with a typical dress, causing a stir.

Despite the criticism, Alina Luz Akselrad defended her decision to bring Maradona back and what better way than to do it in Miss Universe, an event seen in all corners of the world.

“I did not have the privilege of seeing him play, but I relived together with my family all his plays and his goals, the way he worked on the court … I had to see him at a time when the news in the media about his private life was not the best , but I also know, as Rodrigo said: “He sowed joy in the people,” said Miss Argentina after her controversial appearance, using her Instagram account.

“… I invite you to let yourself be carried away by the passion, joy and glory that Maradona made us feel at some point⚽️ Through my typical costume, let’s celebrate the player on the pitch and not the man at home🙏🏻🇦 🇷 ”, added the queen, about whom many think that he could lose points for this exit and not enter the top 21.

Here you can see the complete parade of the 74 contestants.

Miss Universe Live: Parade in Typical Costume | EntertainmentOfficial video of Telemundo Entertainment. Live broadcast in Spanish of the Miss Universe 69th Edition parade in typical costume. One of the most exciting moments of the contest: The candidates compete in the typical costume of their country, a waste of creativity and craftsmanship. Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/TLMDEntertainmentYT Telemundo It is a division… 2021-05-14T01: 04: 08Z

The Miss Argentina coach, Osmel Sousa, had already anticipated in an interview with Daniela Di Giacomo that this time he would not allow his pupla to wear very ostentatious suits that required many suitcases, and had said it would be simple, but very few thought that the The plan was to “revive” the great Maradona.